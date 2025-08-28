Plantro Voices Concern Over Calian’s Reactionary Share Buyback Announcement Following its Proposal

Calian’s financial engineering announcement illustrates the Company is unfocused and risks squandering a generational Canadian defence spending opportunity

Plantro urges Calian to engage and adopt a bold defence-oriented strategy to spearhead growth and unlock value for all shareholders

ST. HELIER, N.J., Aug. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Plantro Ltd. (“Plantro”) one of the largest shareholders of Calian Group Ltd. (“Calian” or the “Company”) (CGY: TSX) which owns more than 5% of the Company, today reacted with concern to Calian’s announcement of a new Normal Course Issuer Bid (NCIB), under which it plans to repurchase up to 10% of the public float of the Company’s stock.

Plantro, like many of the Company’s other shareholders, believes Calian has before it a once-in-a-generation growth opportunity, given the accelerated commitments by the Canadian federal government and other NATO countries to substantially increase defence spending.

However, instead of prioritizing on this imminent opportunity to invest in Canada’s defence sector which is poised for significant growth, Calian’s board and management appear more interested in financial engineering to prop up its share price using its already limited capital. This latest NCIB raises significant questions about the Company’s ability to effectively allocate capital for growth and suggests it lacks the focus required to address the true reasons for why its shares remain undervalued.

Calian’s lack of focus is hurting performance. The Company’s IT & Cyber Solutions (ITCS) business was down 10% last quarter and remains a persistent distraction for management. ITCS stifled the overarching performance of the rest of the business, which delivered 9% revenue growth and 10% adjusted EBITDA growth.

Plantro urges the Company to engage in constructive dialogue and work together to collectively unlock value for all shareholders.

