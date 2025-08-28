Promeza MG: A Driving Force Behind Recent Hispanic Faith-Based Film Marketing Success

Santa Clarita, Aug. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Santa Clarita, California - August 28, 2025 -

Promeza MG has solidified its position as the leading marketing agency connecting Hollywood studios with the Hispanic faith-based community. Known for its unique ability to mobilize Christian artists, influencers, pastors, and churches, Promeza has become the go-to partner for studios seeking to engage this powerful audience.

Over the years, Promeza has successfully promoted some of the most impactful faith-based films, including The Passion of the Christ, Overcomer, Selfie Dad, Poema de Salvación, Innocent Voices, Journey to Bethlehem, A Million Miles Away, Big George Foreman, and the Kendrick Brothers' The Forge. Currently, the company is partnering with Salvation Poem's The Light of the World by hosting and filling influencer screenings in southern California.

What sets Promeza MG apart is its unparalleled ability to mobilize and garnish support from top Christian artists, influencers, bloggers, pastors, media outlets, and churches throughout the nation. The company has become known for filling advance screenings with key leaders and influencers—an essential step in creating authentic word-of-mouth momentum that sparks nationwide support. Promeza has driven measurable success for studios such as Sony's Affirm Films, Amazon Films, CanZion Films, and Kappa Studios.

"The Hispanic faith-based community is one of the most passionate and loyal audiences, but connecting with them requires cultural understanding and trusted relationships," said Betty Meza, COO and marketing director at Promeza MG. "At Promeza, we've spent years building bridges with churches, artists, and influencers, ensuring these films don't just reach the community, but resonate deeply."

Promeza MG's innovative strategies include influencer-driven campaigns, church partnerships, and media outreach that align with the values and traditions of the Hispanic Christian community. These efforts not only drive box office success but also create lasting cultural impact.

"In recent years, Hollywood has witnessed a noticeable surge in theater attendance from the Hispanic faith-based community when films are marketed to them with cultural relevance and authenticity. This growing audience—one of the fastest-expanding demographics in the United States—has proven both highly engaged and deeply loyal when presented with stories that reflect their values of family, faith, and perseverance. Far from being passive consumers, Hispanic faith-based audiences often become enthusiastic advocates, spreading word-of-mouth buzz that extends well beyond opening weekend." States Raul Meza, CEO at Promeza MG.

Meza expands by saying, "The key lies in intentional marketing. Traditional advertising alone rarely captures this audience's attention. Instead, studios that collaborate with faith-based marketing agencies are able to engage pastors, Christian music artists, bloggers, and media outlets trusted within Hispanic circles. These partnerships not only fill advance screenings but also spark grassroots momentum that resonates across congregations and communities nationwide."

In recent years, Industry leaders have begun to recognize that the Hispanic faith-based community represents more than just a niche market; it is a powerful cultural force. When Hollywood invests in campaigns that respect cultural traditions and highlight inspirational themes, the payoff is clear: theaters fill, films gain traction, and communities feel represented. As more studios embrace this strategy, the Hispanic faith-based community continues to demonstrate that they are not just viewers—they are catalysts who can transform a film into a movement.

With decades of experience and a nationwide network that spans the largest ministries and most influential voices, Promeza MG stands as the trusted partner for studios seeking to engage the Hispanic faith-based audience—a vital and growing demographic in today's entertainment landscape. Promeza MG continues to stand as the premier bridge between studios and one of the fastest-growing audiences in entertainment.

About Promeza MG

Promeza MG is a national leader in Hispanic faith-based marketing, specializing in films, music, and live events. By leveraging a vast network of pastors, influencers, and media, Promeza creates powerful campaigns that amplify messages of hope and faith across the United States and beyond.

Media Contact:

Betty Meza

Promeza MG

Email: betty@promeza.com](mailto:betty@promeza.com)

Phone: 8182644123

