Trinity University in Texas Named One of Eight Schools in National Civil Discourse Initiative

San Antonio, TX, Aug. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trinity University in Texas is one of eight independent liberal arts institutions selected to participate in a new partnership between the Constructive Dialogue Institute (CDI) and the Council of Independent Colleges (CIC) for the 2025-26 academic year. This initiative aims to strengthen civil discourse and enhance student engagement across campuses. Through the partnership, CDI will implement its Perspectives dialogue program and support a yearlong professional learning community for campus leaders. As part of CIC’s Campus Free Expression Project, the initiative equips institutions with tools and training to cultivate inclusive, intellectually open environments. Trinity and its fellow cohort members will engage in regular collaboration, sharing strategies to embed dialogue and civic leadership across disciplines.

The participating institutions represent a range of independent liberal arts colleges and universities dedicated to cultivating principled civic engagement and leadership.

Read the entire story and see participating institutions on The Council of Independent Colleges’ website.

Read more about The Conversation at Trinity , a program that promotes constructive dialogue at Trinity University and creates intentional spaces to engage different perspectives with courage and humility, all within Trinity’s signature Liberal Arts + experience.







