Bogotá Strengthens Ties with Japan Through Strategic Investment Promotion Campaign

OSAKA, Japan and BOGOTÁ, Colombia, Aug. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- To position Bogotá as a leading destination for foreign investment, Invest in Bogotá, with Bogotá Mayor Carlos Fernando Galán, and in partnership with ProColombia, the Secretariat of Economic Development, the Office of International Relations of the Mayor’s and the Bogotá Chamber of Commerce, is carrying out a promotion agenda in Japan. The mission includes high-level meetings with representatives from key sectors such as infrastructure, automotive, technology, video games, and international trade, multilateral cooperation organizations.

The official agenda is led by Mayor Carlos Fernando Galán, who will meet with Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike to explore new avenues for bilateral cooperation, share experiences in urban planning and sustainability, open opportunities for economic, cultural, and knowledge exchange between the two capitals.

As part of the mission, the Bogotá delegation will also hold strategic meetings with investment funds, industrial conglomerates, and the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), with the aim of strengthening relations between Bogotá and Asia—particularly around the Bogotá Metro project.

This visit also serves as a prelude to Bogotá’s participation in Expo Osaka 2025, one of the world’s most important events this year, where the city will have a prominent presence as a regional platform for investment and innovation.

“This mission allows us to approach strategic players in key sectors for Bogotá’s development, such as infrastructure and innovation. Japan values stability, talent, and commitment to sustainability—and that is precisely what Bogotá has to offer. We are here to build long-term partnerships,” said Mónica Sánchez, Investment Promotion Manager at Invest in Bogotá.

With this campaign, Bogotá reaffirms its commitment to consolidating itself as a hub for business, innovation, and international cooperation in Latin America.

About Invest in Bogotá

Invest in Bogotá is a public-private partnership between the Bogotá Chamber of Commerce and the Capital District. Its mission is to connect the high-impact entrepreneurship ecosystem to contribute to the socio-economic development, competitiveness, and quality of life of the Bogotá Region, positioning it as the preferred destination for doing business in Latin America. Click here for more information.

Invest in Bogotá

Luis Alejandro Tibaduisa

+57 3176419456

Bogotá, Colombia

https://es.investinbogota.org

