Stetson University Receives National Recognition as a College of Distinction

DELAND, Florida, Aug. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stetson University has been named a national College of Distinction for the third straight year with special recognition in seven other categories, including for Business programs, Career Development and exceptional support for international students.

Colleges of Distinction, an independent national guide, evaluates schools in four key areas: engaged students, successful outcomes, great teaching and vibrant campus communities.

Through extensive research and interviews, the college guide recognized Stetson as one of the best colleges in America for 2025-2026. The university also was selected as one of the Best Colleges for Education programs and one of the Best Private Colleges, as well as a top school in Florida.

“We are grateful for this prestigious honor recognizing Stetson’s academic excellence and our commitment to student success,” said Stetson President Christopher F. Roellke, PhD. “This validation by an independent guide can help students and their families make the best choice for their investment in college.”

The recognition from Colleges of Distinction follows other top ratings for Stetson. Stetson was recently named one of the Best Colleges in America for 2026 by The Princeton Review and has been ranked as a top university in the South by U.S. News & World Report.

“Stetson University has crafted a campus culture where students are empowered to take ownership of their learning,” said Tyson Schritter, Chief Operating Officer at Colleges of Distinction. “Its programs reflect the kind of innovation and intentionality that prepare students for life after graduation.”

Stetson provides a transformative undergraduate experience with small classes and a student-to-faculty ratio of 10-to-1, allowing students to work closely with world-class faculty.

Outside the classroom, students are immersed in hands-on learning, such as internships, research and study abroad, through the Hatter Ready program. These experiences prepare them for successful careers and 93% of graduates gain employment or admission to many top graduate schools.

“Our goal is to celebrate institutions that help students find their place, their purpose, and their potential. Stetson University stands out for creating an environment where students thrive not just academically, but as whole people,” added Schritter with Colleges of Distinction.

