Solar Alliance Announces Resumption of TSXV Trading, Corporate Update

TORONTO and KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Aug. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Solar Alliance Energy Inc. (‘Solar Alliance’ or the ‘Company’) (TSX-V: SOLR, OTC: SAENF), a leading solar energy solutions provider focused on the commercial and utility solar sectors, announces that trading of its common shares will be reinstated on the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") at the opening of the market on or about September 3, 2025. This follows the successful resolution of the cease trade order issued by the British Columbia Securities Commission ("BCSC") on May 7, 2025 and revoked by the BCSC on May 22, 2025.

The Company acknowledges and appreciates the patience of its shareholders during this process and reaffirms its commitment to adhering to high standards of compliance and corporate governance.

Industry and Corporate Update

Background

The commercial solar industry has shifted significantly over the past 8 months, with the passage of US legislation signed into law earlier this month, rolling back certain tax equity incentives. This legislation, however, ended a period of extreme uncertainty, and in the immediate term, the Company expects renewed demand for solar systems as clients seek to benefit from the incentives while they continue to remain in place.

Longer term, meanwhile, the fundamentals for growth in solar energy demand remain compelling.

These include:

Capital costs for solar installations have fallen by 84% 1 over the past 15 years;

over the past 15 years; The speed at which solar generation can be constructed, relative to the available alternatives, such that in excess of 80% 2 of new generation capacity in 2024 was accounted for by solar and solar storage deployments;

of new generation capacity in 2024 was accounted for by solar and solar storage deployments; The prospect of substantially higher growth in electricity demand, over the next 5 to 10 years, from the proliferation of datacentres and AI and the consequent likely upward pressure on electricity prices; and

The delays likely to arise in the coming onstream of alternative sources of power supply – viz natural gas pipelines are operating at significant capacity constraints3 and much evidence suggests that the nuclear alternative, also, will take some years to come onstream4.

These factors are motivating corporate clients in particular, (and community solar promoters also), to look to how they can mitigate the impact of energy price increases and enhance security of power supply. In this context, solar energy and storage systems are particularly suited for collocated, onsite energy production.

Corporate

The Company has now positioned itself to execute larger scale projects and has a number of projects under development. Some of the solar projects in the Company’s pipeline are of a scale of up to 5MWs in generation capacity. The procurement of such contracts would be expected to have a material positive impact on the Company’s working capital and increase the financial resources available to the Company. So, while the Company continues to execute on existing projects, its business development activity, driven by the Company’s acknowledged execution capability, will enable the Company to generate substantially higher revenues, profitability and cashflows than has been achievable before.

TSXV Review of Reinstatement

Pursuant to the TSXV trading reinstatement review, the Company is providing the following disclosures:

The Company closed two loans with related parties in 2023 and 2024. The Company confirms the loans were fully disclosed in the Company’s financial statements. In June 2023, the Company closed a loan with a director of the Company, for a total of $137,500 (the “2023 Loan”). The term of the loan was for one year from the date of each advance and bears interest at 15% per annum. As at the date hereof, the outstanding balance of the loan is $189,208 including principal and interest. In July 2024, the Company closed an unsecured short-term loan with a 10% shareholder of the Company, for a total capacity of $135,000 USD (the “2024 Loan”, and together with the 2023 Loan, the “Loans”). The term of the loan is one year from the date of each advance and bears interest at 0% per annum. As at the date hereof, the outstanding balance of the loan is US$65,000 including principal and interest.

These Loans constituted a “Related Party Transaction” for the purposes of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 – Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions (“MI 61-101”). The Company relied upon an exemption from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements under MI 61-101 in respect of the Loans, in reliance on Sections 5.5(a) and 5.7(1) of MI 61-101, respectively, as the fair market value of the Loans did not exceed 25% of the Company’s market capitalization, as determined in accordance with MI 61-101.

The Company also announces that it has entered a consulting agreement (the “Agreement”) with Connect Capital Consulting Inc. (“Connect Capital”) of Calgary, Alberta. Under the terms of the Agreement, among other things, Connect Capital has agreed to provide certain investor relation services to the Company in accordance with Policy 3.4 – Investor Relations, Promotional and Market-Making Activities of the TSXV. The Connect Capital Agreement was entered into on November 4, 2024 for an initial term until March 1, 2025, and with such agreement renewing on a monthly basis thereafter. The Company pays Connect Capital a monthly fee of $5,000 under the Connect Capital Agreement, including with respect to any extension thereto. Connect Capital is operated by Adam Woodward. As at the date of the Agreement, neither Adam Woodward nor Connect Capital Consulting Inc hold any shares of the Company and is at arm's-length to the Company. The Agreement remains subject to approval by the Exchange.

The Company announces that, further to the Company’s press release dated March 6, 2025, the Company entered into an Advisory Services Agreement with Oak Hill Financial Inc. (the “Oak Hill Agreement”) to provide business and capital markets advisory services including investor relations services. Services are no longer being provided under the Oak Hill Agreement.

The Company notes as at March 31, 2025, it had a working capital deficiency in the amount of $3,449,974. This follows a reduction in activity consequential to the uncertainty in respect of the future of tax-based incentives. Following the signing into law of the OBBB on July 4th, that uncertainty was substantially removed and the industry was given a degree of clarity over the availability of tax-based credit incentives. The case for undertaking solar energy projects in the near term has now been significantly boosted. Following the dearth of activity in the solar market over the past two to three quarters, the Company is experiencing renewed interest in the undertaking of projects and is experiencing indications of an accelerated level of activity. The board of directors of the Company anticipates that the Company’s declared focus on the larger commercial and industrial (“C&I”) sector will, in the short to medium term, assist in remedying the deficit. The execution of C&I projects of a scale of 2MWs to 5MWs, has the potential to give rise to increased revenues which would greatly strengthen the Company’s working capital position. The Company has several of such projects in its pipeline of potential solar projects, although no such projects are contracted at this time. Notwithstanding the foregoing, the Company reminds readers that there is, of course, no guarantee the Company will be able to procure such projects.

This market sector is particularly suited to the Company’s track record in the delivery of more complex projects, and its engagement with subcontractors who undertake the rapid roll-out of the PV modules on site. This leaves the Company’s team with primary responsibility for the delivery of energy solutions appropriate to the specific project – leveraging off the team’s design, engineering, procurement, project management and commissioning – skills, which in the Company’s experience, generate higher margin.

The Board is looking forward to the further engagement in this strategy and to the potential of increased revenues and cashflows that would be expected to accrue from execution of projects at this higher level.

Brian Timmons, CEO

