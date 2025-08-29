EVEDEX Beta Mainnet Attracts Thousands of Traders and Secures CoinGecko Listing

Dubai, UAE, Aug. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EVEDEX, a next-generation non-custodial decentralized exchange built as an L3 rollup on Arbitrum Orbit, has officially launched its Full Beta Mainnet after a successful soft rollout earlier this month.

On August 4, EVEDEX conducted a soft community launch, which quickly drew more than 12,000 registrations and 2,000 active traders. During this phase, the team gathered valuable user feedback and implemented additional upgrades to ensure a more secure and robust platform. The transition to the full Beta Mainnet reflects EVEDEX’s commitment to safeguarding both the exchange and its growing user base.

“Our mission with EVEDEX is to make decentralized trading not only powerful and performant but also accessible, fun, and financially rewarding,” said Thomas Kralow, EVEDEX Chairman. “The soft launch gave us critical insights and the chance to refine the platform. With today’s full Beta Mainnet release, we’re confident we’re delivering a trading experience that’s not only fast and user-friendly but also built with security as the top priority.”

As part of this milestone, EVEDEX is now officially listed on CoinGecko, providing traders and the wider community with transparent, real-time access to its trading activity, volume, and market data.

Key Beta Mainnet Features:

7 Trading Pairs Now Live: BTC, ETH, SOL, XRP, LTC, LINK, and DOGE – all paired with USD.





Ultra-Fast Execution: Optimized engine processes average limit orders in just 5 milliseconds.





Gas-Free Blockchain Transactions: Backed by an Arbitrum grant, all on-chain transaction fees are zero. Only Maker/Taker fees apply, and users can achieve some of the lowest effective fees in the market.





Full Gamification Layer: Every account comes with an avatar and an XP system tied to all platform activities, including trading, completing academy courses, participating in the affiliate program, and more. XP unlocks progressively better trading conditions, including zero commission rates for top performers.





Upgraded Trading Tools: Precision calculator, on-chart TP/SL editing, and visualized trade history via TradingView.





Improved UX & Terminal Functionality: Saved trading pairs, adjustable columns, real-time status updates, and multi-language support across 11 languages.





Saved trading pairs, adjustable columns, real-time status updates, and multi-language support across 11 languages. Mobile Apps for iOS & Android: Full-featured non-custodial trading experience in your pocket, designed for both hard-core traders and the mobile-native generation.

EVEDEX is more than a place to trade, it’s a platform for everyday financial activity. Users can leverage features such as non-custodial cards, hardware wallet integration, and P2P trading, enjoying the convenience of centralized services without sacrificing asset control.

The affiliate program is one of the most rewarding in the DEX space, offering a commission of up to 60% based on performance. Users can also benefit from cashback and fee levels comparable to leading centralized exchanges, with top traders achieving the lowest commissions in the market.

As a fully non-custodial and non-KYC platform, EVEDEX never holds user funds and cannot block withdrawals. Users retain full control of their assets at all times, while the platform focuses on helping them grow their capital through secure, transparent, and efficient trading.

EVEDEX Beta Mainnet is now live and open to all users at exchange.evedex.com.

About EVEDEX

EVEDEX is a next-generation decentralized exchange built as an L3 rollup on Arbitrum Orbit, designed for both beginners and professionals. It delivers lightning-fast execution, ultra-low fees, educational resources, and a fully gamified user experience. With over $200M in early user wallet value and $7.5B+ in historical trading volume, EVEDEX is redefining what’s possible in DeFi, making wealth-building accessible, rewarding, and under your full control.

