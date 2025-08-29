Education Expert Brent Reckman Explains How to Pick the Right School for a Child in Colorado in HelloNation

WESTMINSTER, Colo., Aug. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- What factors should parents in Colorado consider when deciding which school is best for their child? In HelloNation , Brent Reckman of The Academy of Charter Schools in Westminster, Colorado, provides detailed guidance for families navigating Colorado school choice. His perspective outlines practical steps for parents to weigh academic options, community culture, and long-term student success.

Reckman emphasizes that one of the most important starting points is understanding how a child learns best. Some students succeed with structured lessons, while others thrive in hands-on, project-based learning. This approach, increasingly popular in charter schools in Colorado, connects classroom knowledge to real-world applications and helps students build problem-solving and collaboration skills.

Another major factor for families to evaluate is school continuity. While many districts divide education into separate elementary, middle, and high schools, transitions can create challenges. Schools offering a Pre-K through 12 education path allow students to develop within a stable environment, building lasting friendships and maintaining consistent support from teachers familiar with their learning style.

Community culture also plays a role in making the right decision. A child’s school experience extends beyond academics into character development, leadership opportunities, and social growth. Parents should explore whether a school provides mentoring, service projects, or student government, as these experiences contribute to confidence and teamwork.

Social and emotional well-being is another key consideration. Schools across Colorado are recognizing that success involves more than test scores, with many offering advisory programs, counseling services, and peer mentorship. These supports can help students manage challenges while creating a healthier day-to-day environment.

Preparation for the future remains central to Reckman’s advice. Schools that emphasize critical thinking, communication, and initiative provide students with more than academic knowledge. Project-based learning, often found in charter schools in Colorado, equips students with practical skills that translate to college readiness, career success, and civic engagement.

Location and school logistics also factor into family decisions. Parents may prefer nearby schools to reduce commuting time, while others choose to travel further for programs that best suit their child. Colorado’s open enrollment system expands these opportunities, though transportation remains an important consideration.

School size adds another layer of choice. Larger schools may provide wider academic and extracurricular options, while smaller schools often offer more individualized attention and closer student-teacher relationships. The right fit depends on where a child feels most supported.

Performance data such as graduation rates and test scores can provide insight, but Reckman cautions against relying on numbers alone. Visiting campuses, observing classrooms, and speaking with families can give a more complete understanding of a school’s strengths. Firsthand impressions often clarify whether an environment feels right for a child.

The decision ultimately rests on finding a setting where a student feels engaged, challenged, and supported at the right level. Every child is different, and Colorado’s variety of educational options allows parents to make choices that reflect those differences. By considering student learning style, continuity, community culture, and long-term preparation, families can make informed decisions about their child’s education.

These insights are detailed in How Do I Pick the Right School for My Child in Colorado? , an article by Brent Reckman of The Academy of Charter Schools in Westminster, Colorado, featured in HelloNation.

