COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT

No. 238/2025

Tvis, 29 August 2025

Change in executive management – TCM Group appoints new CFO.

TCM Group appoints Jan Boendorf Madsen as Chief Financial Officer, effective 1 November 2025.

CEO Torben Paulin:

“I am pleased to announce that TCM Group has appointed Jan Boendorf Madsen as Chief Financial Officer (CFO), effective 1 November 2025.

Jan is a business-oriented CFO with a solid financial toolbox and broad leadership experience. He has held senior financial roles in several companies, including with the VKR Group, a leading Danish manufacturer in the window industry. Throughout his career, Jan has successfully combined strong financial management, supporting growth, operational efficiency, and strategic development. With his background, TCM Group will benefit from valuable expertise in industries with production complexities similar to our own.

Our current CFO, Thomas Hjannung, who resigned in May 2025, will remain with TCM Group during a short transition period in November to ensure a smooth handover.

I would like to sincerely thank Thomas for his dedicated service and wish him every success in his future endeavours.”

Contact

For further information, please contact:

CEO Torben Paulin +45 21210464

IR Contact - ir@tcmgroup.dk

About TCM Group A/S

TCM Group is Scandinavia’s third largest manufacturer of kitchens and furniture for bathrooms and storage. The products are designed and produced in Denmark and rooted in a proud tradition of good quality and good craftsmanship. TCM Group pursues a multi-brand strategy, under which the main brand is Svane Køkkenet and the other brands are Tvis Kø-kken, Nettoline and AUBO. Combined, the brands cater for the entire price spectrum and are sold through c. 220 dealers in Denmark and the rest of the Scandinavia. TCM Group sells private label kitchens through DIY stores in Denmark and independent kitchen stores in Norway. See www.tcmgroup.dk for more information.

