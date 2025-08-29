21Shares Launches First ETP Tracking Hyperliquid, the Market Leader in Decentralized Perpetuals

Zurich, 29 August 2025 – 21Shares, one of the world’s leading issuers of crypto exchange-traded products (ETPs), today announced the launch of the 21Shares Hyperliquid ETP (Ticker: HYPE) on the SIX Swiss Exchange. The product provides investors with institutional-grade exposure to Hyperliquid, a next-generation decentralized exchange (DEX) that is redefining crypto derivatives and blockchain-based trading infrastructure.

Exchange: SIX Swiss Exchange

SIX Swiss Exchange Product name: 21Shares Hyperliquid ETP

21Shares Hyperliquid ETP Ticker: HYPE

HYPE ISIN: CH1471826029

CH1471826029 Fee: 2.50%

Hyperliquid represents a blueprint for the future of global financial markets. Sitting at the intersection of three major trends – the growth of crypto derivatives, the shift to decentralized infrastructure, and the emergence of blockchain-native financial systems – Hyperliquid has quickly established itself as a category leader in perpetual futures trading.

Since its 2023 launch, the protocol has facilitated over $2.07 trillion in cumulative trading volume and now processes more than $8 billion daily, accounting for 80% of decentralized perpetuals. Hyperliquid is laying the groundwork for long-term disruption by vertically integrating trading, blockchain, and development layers, a strategy reminiscent of how leading asset managers redefined ETFs through scale, trust, and infrastructure ownership.

"Hyperliquid is doing for decentralized derivatives what the best ETF issuers did for traditional markets – building at the infrastructure level with a long-term vision,” said Mandy Chiu, Head of Financial Product Development at 21Shares. “Its growth has been nothing short of extraordinary, and the underlying economics are among the most compelling we’ve seen in the space. With HYPE, we’re giving investors an institutional-grade way to access one of the fastest-growing corners of crypto – all through the familiar ETP structure they trust."

What makes Hyperliquid stand out

Hyperliquid’s appeal stems from its strong fundamentals and differentiated architecture:

Robust tokenomics and revenue model: More than 95% of protocol revenue is used to buy back HYPE tokens daily, creating consistent market demand. To date, over $1 billion in buybacks have been executed – a scale unmatched in the space. With monthly revenues exceeding $56 million, Hyperliquid is a self-sustaining operation that has declined venture capital, instead allocating 76% of token supply to the community. Team tokens are locked until 2028 to promote long-term alignment.

A new standard in decentralized trading: Hyperliquid operates entirely on-chain, eliminating external oracles and off-chain order matching. This enables faster, more reliable trades and greater liquidity, with more than 10x the volume of its closest competitors. Its zero-gas, one-click execution mirrors the user experience of centralized exchanges. Strategic integrations, such as with the Phantom wallet, have further extended its reach.

An end-to-end DeFi ecosystem: Powered by the Hyperliquid Chain and HyperEVM, the platform allows external developers to build natively within its high-performance environment. Unlike fragmented competitors, Hyperliquid integrates spot trading, perpetuals, token issuance, and application development into one vertically aligned system – a complete operating stack for decentralized finance.

Notes to editors

About 21Shares

21Shares is one of the world’s leading cryptocurrency exchange traded product providers and offers the largest suite of physically-backed crypto ETPs in the market. The company was founded to make cryptocurrency more accessible to investors, and to bridge the gap between traditional finance and decentralized finance. 21Shares listed the world’s first physically-backed crypto ETP in 2018, building a seven-year track record of creating crypto exchange-traded funds that are listed on some of the biggest, most liquid securities exchanges globally. Backed by a specialized research team, proprietary technology, and deep capital markets expertise, 21Shares delivers innovative, transparent and cost-efficient investment solutions.

21Shares is a member of 21.co, a global leader in decentralized finance. For more information, please visit www.21Shares.com.

