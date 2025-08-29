Panasonic TOUGBOOK Showcases Mission-Ready Defence Solutions at DSEI 2025

Panasonic TOUGHBOOK to deliver immersive demonstrations of rugged, mission-ready technology aligned with the UK’s Strategic Defence Review (SDR) 2025, supporting national security and NATO interoperability at DSEI London.

Bracknell, UK. 29th August 2025 – Panasonic TOUGHBOOK will be showcasing its state-of-the-art military solutions at this year’s Defence and Security Equipment International (DSEI) show at London’s ExCeL from 9th-12th September 2025. The event brings together governments, armed forces and global industry leaders across the defence and security industries, providing an opportunity to engage and learn about the latest, innovative technology and trends in the market.

At this year’s event, Panasonic TOUGHBOOK will feature its latest military-grade devices designed to meet the evolving defence priorities outlined in the UK Government’s Strategic Defence Review (SDR) 2025. As the nation adapts to a more complex threat landscape and shifts focus from deterrence to operational readiness, Panasonic’s rugged solutions ensure armed forces remain connected, informed, and mission-ready in the most demanding environments.

During DSEI, Panasonic TOUGHBOOK will deliver an experiential showcase of its solutions, including:

Security Solutions | Viasat Integration: Panasonic provides rugged, and reliable devices that are designed for communications, situational awareness, planning, and tactical missions. It has worked closely with Viasat to enhance cybersecurity through the DARC-ssd® range of encryption solutions for the TOUGHBOOK 55, 40, and G2 devices, featuring quick-release capabilities and seamless integration.



With a focus on military security, aligning TOUGHBOOK and Viasat solutions will enable forces to take advantage of state-of-the-art, secure equipment that meets NATO standards.

In-Vehicle | Custom Designed Solutions: The TOUGHBOOK 40 TACTICAL, the latest solution from Panasonic’s long-standing relationship with roda computer GmbH, delivers superior in-vehicle connectivity and integration via a military module, that’s compatible with standard military connectors. Featuring a shock-proof mount, the TACTICAL provides operational flexibility in any wheeled or tracked military vehicle, enabling users to remain connected to command and control networks.





Command & Control | Secure Connections: TOUGHBOOK command and control solutions combine military-grade hardware, software and security protection. This includes the TOUGHBOOK G2 MIL Adaptor, Fischer MiniMax IP-rated connectors and TOUGHBOOK 40 Fischer LAN Connectors.

The G2 MIL Adaptor offers a new way to connect with military equipment while maintaining the device's IP rating, even when changing cables from side ports. This feature supports integration with systems like Nett Warrior and other battlefield management tools, allowing for easy mounting and streamlined connection to existing infrastructure with standard COTS+ components.



The G2 MIL Adaptor offers a new way to connect with military equipment while maintaining the device's IP rating, even when changing cables from side ports. This feature supports integration with systems like Nett Warrior and other battlefield management tools, allowing for easy mounting and streamlined connection to existing infrastructure with standard COTS+ components.

Drone Control | Drives UK Innovation: SDR 2025 outlines the importance of harnessing drone innovation, and Panasonic TOUGHBOOK devices serve as rugged, mobile ground control stations for drone operations. Working closely with industry experts, TOUGHBOOK rugged devices can be used to control drones and integrate with ground control stations, improving operational feedback and optimising the practicality of drone device integration.





Secure Services | Military Grade Device Security: Panasonic TOUGHBOOK devices can have certain communication modules removed to enhance security and prevent any potential communication leaks. TOUGHBOOK devices can be used in "Night" mode – which lowers display and keyboard brightness in dark environments – and "Concealed" mode, whereby all connectivity, lighting, display, and audio can be deactivated for operating in mission-critical environments.

Additionally, Panasonic is the only rugged computing manufacturer certified for use with Red Hat Enterprise Linux, delivering a COTS+ solution designed for decision dominance, resilient operations and seamless interoperability.



Additionally, Panasonic is the only rugged computing manufacturer certified for use with Red Hat Enterprise Linux, delivering a COTS+ solution designed for decision dominance, resilient operations and seamless interoperability.

Charlotte Langridge, Public Sector Business Manager for Defence and Police at Panasonic TOUGHBOOK UK & Ireland, commented: “Over the past few years, we've focused on enhancing our Defence capabilities. At DSEI, we're proud to unveil how our technology has evolved, through an experiential, hands-on experience that reflects the real-world demands of modern defence operations. Our solutions are purpose-built and support the objectives of the Strategic Defence Review 2025, driving national readiness, strengthening homeland security, and reinforcing NATO leadership across cyber and conventional domains."

Panasonic TOUGHBOOK will have live demonstrations, virtual simulations and product testing to showcase how it delivers, whatever the mission. It is based on stand 13-130. To book a meeting with the military digitisation team, please click here: https://eu.connect.panasonic.com/gb/en/event/dsei-2025

