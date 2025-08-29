Taiwan Conventional PCR Market Forecast, Outlook, and Competitive Landscape 2025-2030

Dublin, Aug. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Taiwan Conventional PCR Market | Industry, Segmentation, Share, Analysis, Forecast, Companies, Outlook, Competitive Landscape, Trends, Value, Growth, Size & Revenue : Market Forecast By Product and Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Taiwanese Conventional PCR market has experienced notable growth, driven by a robust healthcare sector and advancements in the biomedical industry. Supported by initiatives such as the Biomedical Industry Innovation Program (BIIP) under the 5+2 Innovative Industries Plan, the biomedical sector achieved $9.9 billion in revenue in 2023, marking 5% YoY growth.



Backed by the Development of Biotechnology Act, demand for PCR technology has surged in genetic testing, diagnostics, and pharmaceutical research. Additionally, Taiwan's efficient National Health Insurance (NHI), covering 99.9% of the population, along with $9.1 million investment in telemedicine in 2023, has further reinforced the country's healthcare system.



Taiwan's Conventional PCR Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 2.9% from 2024-2030F. The ongoing market expansion is projected to continue, driven by the rising prevalence of infectious diseases, with notifiable communicable disease cases reaching 84,815 in 2023 and expected to rise further. This growth is also fueled by Taiwan's aging population, set to transition into a "super-aged society" by 2025, which underscores the increasing demand for diagnostic tools to enable timely disease detection and continuous monitoring. The Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical Industries Promotion Office (BPIPO) has also played a vital role, by attracting over $1.5 billion in annual investments.



Key strategic collaborations, such as the 2023 Taiwan-US Cancer Moonshot Project and ASUS-Roche partnerships, alongside Taiwan's goal of developing a trillion-NT-dollar biomedical industry by 2025, are significantly contributing to the market expansion. Furthermore, government initiatives, including the Healthy Taiwan Initiative, Health for All Ages 2030, and the National Development Council's focusing on precision healthcare, are driving demand for PCR testing through programs like TPHI and TPMI. These factors are set to accelerate the adoption of PCR technology, making it indispensable for precision medicine and diagnostics, and fuelled the Conventional PCR market growth in Taiwan.



Market Segmentation By Product



Software & Services in the Taiwan PCR market is expected to experience the highest growth in coming years due to increasing demand for advanced data analysis, real-time monitoring, and workflow integration in PCR applications. With rising complexity in PCR processes, the need for specialized software for data management, assay design, and cloud-based solutions would drive innovation, leading to significant growth in this segment.



Market Scope and Segmentation

The report provides a detailed analysis of the following market segments:

By Product

Consumables & Reagents

Instruments

Software & Services

Companies Featured

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Bio-Rad Laboratories

F. Hoffmann-La Roche

Qiagen

Abbott Laboratories

Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD)

