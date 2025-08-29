China Pentaerythritol Market Research Report 2025 with In-Depth Profiles of Leading Manufacturers

Dublin, Aug. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "China Pentaerythritol Market Research 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report provides you with detailed information of the pentaerythritol industry in China from the raw materials, import and export, consumption in major end-use segments and profiles of ten major pentaerythritol manufacturers in China.



The key points of this report are listed as below:

Pentaerythritol development in China

Production of pentaerythritol in China

Import and export analysis

Consumption of pentaerythritol in China

Future forecast

Profiles of pentaerythritol manufacturers

Products Mentioned

Pentaerythritol

Low-grade monopentaerythritol: 93% max.

Middle-grade monopentaerythritol: 94%-97%

High-grade monopentaerythritol: 98% min.

Dipentaerythritol: 85% or 90%

Tripentaerythritol

Methanol

Formaldehyde

Acetaldehyde

Sodium hydroxide

Sulfuric acid

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive summary



2 Methodology



3 Market situation of pentaerythritol

3.1 Pentaerythritol development in the world

3.2 Pentaerythritol development in China

3.3 Product types of pentaerythritol



4 Production of pentaerythritol in China (2024-H1 2025)

4.1 Supply of major raw materials of pentaerythritol

4.2 Price of pentaerythritol

4.3 Geographical distribution of producers

4.4 Production of pentaerythritol

4.5 Summary of Chinese manufacturers and five major producers of pentaerythritol

4.6 Energy prices in 2024



5 Production technology of pentaerythritol in China

5.1 Brief introduction and comparison of different production pathways/methods

5.2 Technology problems of pentaerythritol

5.3 Technology achievements of pentaerythritol research



6 Industry analysis in China

6.1 SWOT analysis

6.2 Competitiveness analysis of Chinese pentaerythritol industry

6.3 Cost analysis of Chinese pentaerythritol industry

6.3-1 Cost of raw material

6.3-2 Cost of energy

6.3-3 Cost of transportation (export to Europe)



7 Import and export analysis

7.1 Anti-dumping duty on pentaerythritol

7.2 Import and export of pentaerythritol, 2024

7.2-1 Analysis on import

7.2-2 Analysis on export



8 Consumption of pentaerythritol in China

8.1 Consumption pattern

8.2 Consumption in major end-use segments

8.3 Brief introduction to each major end use segment

8.3-1 Alkyd resin

8.3-2 Polyurethane

8.3-3 Lubricant (high-grade)

8.3-4 Rosin pentaerythritol ester

8.3-5 Others

8.4 Consumption of dipentaerythritol in China and main users

8.5 Consumption of tripentaerythritol in China



9 Future forecast

9.1 Key factors and driving forces for development

9.2 Outlook for pentaerythritol industry, 2025-2029



10 Conclusions



11 Profile of active pentaerythritol manufacturers

11.1 Chifeng Ruiyang Chemical Co., Ltd.

11.2 Hubei Yihua Chemical Industry Co., Ltd.

11.3 Puyang Pengxin Chemical Co., Ltd.

11.4 Anhui Jinhe Industrial Co., Ltd.

11.5 Bazhou Shengfang United Chemical Co., Ltd.

11.6 Yunnan Yuntianhua Co., Ltd.

11.7 Shijiazhuang Shuangyan Chemical Co., Ltd.

11.8 Puyang Yongan Chemical Co., Ltd.

11.9 Shandong Xinzhiyuan Chemical Co., Ltd.

11.10 Ningxia Ningshun New Material Technology Co., Ltd.



12 Overview of pentaerythritol market in China, 2022-2026

