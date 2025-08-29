JOY Billiards Group to Host Heyball Events in September and October 2025

BRISBANE, Australia, Aug. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In September and October 2025, JOY Billiards Group will host a series of exciting Heyball tournaments, including the Heyball Champion of Champions in Brisbane, Australia (September 18-21), the Oceania Heyball Open in Sydney (September 24-27), and the Melbourne Heyball Open (September 29 – October 4). These events will showcase the brand's commitment to excellence in both sports and billiards, further cementing its global presence in the competitive sports world.

Founded in 1998, JOY Billiards is a prestigious leader in the billiards industry, recognized internationally for its high-end Heyball tables and cutting-edge technology. Over the past 26 years, the company has dedicated itself to the research and development of superior billiard technologies. Its tables, renowned for their "super flat" surfaces, high-quality cushions, and non-rebounding pockets, have earned the brand eight patents. JOY's innovations continue to redefine the global standard for billiard tables, with the brand's influence extending across 69 countries and serving more than 30,000 high-end clubs in China.

The driving force behind JOY Billiards Group is its founder, Qiao Yuanxu, who started the company with just one pool table on a street corner. His hard work and vision have transformed JOY Billiards into the world's largest billiards enterprise. At the age of 73, Qiao continues to break boundaries, recently winning two bronze medals at the 2025 FIS Masters in Australia, marking China's first podium finishes at the event and further promoting alpine skiing in the country.

As JOY Billiards Group moves forward with its impressive track record and continued innovation, the upcoming events in Brisbane, Sydney, and Melbourne in September and October 2025 will undoubtedly highlight the brand’s legacy and forward momentum in the world of sports and billiards. Whether it's leading the Heyball revolution or promoting excellence in other sports, JOY Billiards continues to leave an indelible mark on the international stage.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3b06bafb-2863-4b77-ad4f-f295ad0cdaca