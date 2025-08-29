Vietnam Float Glass Industry Report 2025-2034 | Market Benefits from Automobiles and Renewable Energy Developments

The Vietnam float glass market is booming, driven by rapid construction and automobile industry growth. Despite a rise in local production, high-end imports remain necessary, exceeding $200 million in 2024. As demand surges, global manufacturers should explore investment opportunities. Data insights reveal promising growth with support from government policies and investment.

Dublin, Aug. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Vietnam Float Glass Industry Research Report 2025-2034" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In Vietnam, the float glass market is experiencing robust growth, propelled by the booming construction, automotive, and renewable energy sectors. The Vietnamese construction industry's strong performance in 2024, marked by a 7.8% growth rate, reflects higher-than-expected expansion, setting new benchmarks. This growth directly correlates to increased demand for float glass, as local automobile manufacturing also ramps up.

Globally, the float glass market has been on a steady growth trajectory. This expansion is fueled by rising demands from the construction, automotive, and photovoltaic sectors, especially in developing regions. In emerging markets, residential construction and infrastructure developments are surging, boosting the need for glass products like curtain walls and energy-saving glass. Meanwhile, Europe demands eco-friendly glass for green buildings, while North America's demand is driven by renovation and energy policies. The Middle East and Africa are becoming new hotspots for growth due to significant infrastructure increases.

Though Vietnam has developed significant manufacturing capabilities over recent years, it still relies heavily on imports for high-end float glass, indicating an import increase to over US$200 million by 2024. Main import sources include the UK, Malaysia, China, and others. Local production is dominated by low- and medium-end products due to underdeveloped technology compared to more mature markets like China and Europe.

The Vietnamese float glass market presents lucrative opportunities for international players, supported by favorable government policies and investment trends. As foreign companies look to enter this market, understanding the landscape, technological gaps, and market demands will be crucial. Strategic investments and collaboration could capitalize on Vietnam's potential as an expanding market for float glass.

Key Attributes:

Report AttributeDetails
No. of Pages80
Forecast Period2025 - 2034
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025$263 Million
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034$534.57 Million
Compound Annual Growth Rate8.2%
Regions CoveredVietnam



Key Topics Covered:

1 Overview of Vietnam

  • 1.1 Geography of Vietnam
  • 1.2 Demographics of Vietnam
  • 1.3 Economic Condition of Vietnam
  • 1.4 Minimum Wages Standard in Vietnam

2 Overview of Float Glass Industry

  • 2.1 Definition and Classification of the Float Glass Industry
  • 2.2 Float Glass Industry Chain in Vietnam
  • 2.3 The Policy Environment of Float Glass Industry in Vietnam
  • 2.4 Publisher's recommendations for foreign companies investing in Vietnam's Float Glass industry

3 Supply and Demand of Float Glass Industry in Vietnam

  • 3.1 Supply Analysis
  • 3.2 Demand Analysis

4 Import and Export of Float Glass Industry in Vietnam

  • 4.1 Import Situation of Vietnam's Float Glass Industry
  • 4.2 Export Situation of Vietnam's Float Glass Industry

5 Market Competition of Float Glass Industry in Vietnam

  • 5.1 Entry Barriers to Vietnam's Float Glass Industry
  • 5.2 Competition Structure in Vietnam's Float Glass Industry

6. Analysis of Main Companies of Vietnam's Float Glass

  • 6.1 Viglacera
  • 6.2 Vietnam Float Glass Company

7. Outlook of Float Glass Industry in Vietnam 2025-2034

  • 7.1 Analysis of Development Factors of Vietnam's Float Glass Industry
  • 7.2 Supply Forecast of Float Glass Industry in Vietnam
  • 7.3 Demand Forecast of Float Glass Market in Vietnam
  • 7.4 Import and Export Forecast of Float Glass Industry in Vietnam

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

