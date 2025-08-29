Vietnam Float Glass Industry Report 2025-2034 | Market Benefits from Automobiles and Renewable Energy Developments

Dublin, Aug. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Vietnam Float Glass Industry Research Report 2025-2034" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In Vietnam, the float glass market is experiencing robust growth, propelled by the booming construction, automotive, and renewable energy sectors. The Vietnamese construction industry's strong performance in 2024, marked by a 7.8% growth rate, reflects higher-than-expected expansion, setting new benchmarks. This growth directly correlates to increased demand for float glass, as local automobile manufacturing also ramps up.





Globally, the float glass market has been on a steady growth trajectory. This expansion is fueled by rising demands from the construction, automotive, and photovoltaic sectors, especially in developing regions. In emerging markets, residential construction and infrastructure developments are surging, boosting the need for glass products like curtain walls and energy-saving glass. Meanwhile, Europe demands eco-friendly glass for green buildings, while North America's demand is driven by renovation and energy policies. The Middle East and Africa are becoming new hotspots for growth due to significant infrastructure increases.

Though Vietnam has developed significant manufacturing capabilities over recent years, it still relies heavily on imports for high-end float glass, indicating an import increase to over US$200 million by 2024. Main import sources include the UK, Malaysia, China, and others. Local production is dominated by low- and medium-end products due to underdeveloped technology compared to more mature markets like China and Europe.

The Vietnamese float glass market presents lucrative opportunities for international players, supported by favorable government policies and investment trends. As foreign companies look to enter this market, understanding the landscape, technological gaps, and market demands will be crucial. Strategic investments and collaboration could capitalize on Vietnam's potential as an expanding market for float glass.

Topics Covered:

Overview of the Float Glass Industry in Vietnam

The Economic and Policy Environment of Float Glass Industry in Vietnam

The Market Size of Float Glass Industry in Vietnam (2025-2034)

Analysis of Major Float Glass Industry Manufacturers in Vietnam

Main Driving Forces and Market Opportunities of Float Glass Industry in Vietnam

Driving Forces, Challenges, and Opportunities in Vietnam's Float Glass Industry (2025-2034)

Leading Companies in Vietnam's Float Glass Market and Their Advantages

Projected Revenue of Vietnam's Float Glass Industry (2025-2034)

Dominant Sectors in Vietnam's Float Glass Market by 2034

Challenges Facing Vietnam's Float Glass Industry

Entry Strategies for Foreign Investors into Vietnam's Float Glass Industry

