Vietnam Outdoor Tent Industry Report 2025-2034 | Vietnam Attracts Foreign Investment, Boosts Local Manufacturing Capacity Production

Aug. 29, 2025

In this burgeoning industry, Vietnam has emerged as a key player, attracting foreign investments that capitalize on its low labor costs and favorable government policies. This has positioned Vietnam as a promising base for tent production. With foreign-funded enterprises setting up shop in key provinces, including Quang Tri, Quang Nam, and Hai Duong, Vietnam has utilized local resources to reduce manufacturing expenses, thus accelerating industry growth.





The global outdoor tent market has experienced significant growth due to the increasing popularity of leisure travel and a shifting focus toward healthy lifestyles. As a vital component of outdoor activities like camping, hiking, and expeditionary pursuits, tents have diversified beyond personal use to meet rising commercial demands from outdoor cafes, restaurants, and events. The Western regions, particularly Europe and North America, demand high-quality products, while the Asia-Pacific market is prioritizing cost-effectiveness.

Vietnam's outdoor tent industry is not just thriving domestically; it is actively pursuing expansion into international markets. In 2024, its tent exports exceeded $100 million, with the United States as its largest export destination, claiming approximately 25% of Vietnamese exports, followed by South Korea and Spain. This reflects Vietnam's increasing significance as an emerging export base for the global tent industry.

Looking ahead, the industry is poised for further expansion. With advancements in technology, the increasing popularity of outdoor activities, and the deepening of the camping culture, Vietnam is expected to carve out a considerable niche in the global market. Organizations and investors are advised to keep a pulse on Vietnam's evolving market landscape and lay groundwork for potential market entries. The publisher's offices in Shanghai and Hanoi are ready to facilitate such ventures, particularly for foreign entities seeking to penetrate the Vietnamese market.

Key Topics Covered:

Overview of Vietnam's Outdoor Tent Industry

Economic and Policy Factors Affecting the Industry in Vietnam

Market Size Forecast from 2025 to 2034

Major Manufacturers in Vietnam's Industry

Opportunities and Driving Forces in the Vietnamese Market

Challenges and Opportunities in the Forecast Period (2025-2034)

Competitive Advantage of Major Industry Players

Revenue Projections for 2034

Dominant Market Segments by 2034

Main Challenges Facing the Industry

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 80 Forecast Period 2025 - 2034 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $122 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034 $324.96 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 11.5% Regions Covered Vietnam





Key Topics Covered:



1 Overview of Vietnam

1.1 Geography of Vietnam

1.2 Demographics of Vietnam

1.3 Economic Condition of Vietnam

1.4 Minimum Wages Standard in Vietnam



2 Overview of Outdoor Tent Industry

2.1 Definition and Classification of the Outdoor Tent Industry

2.2 Outdoor Tent Industry Chain in Vietnam

2.3 The Policy Environment of Outdoor Tent Industry in Vietnam

2.4 Publisher's recommendations for foreign companies investing in Vietnam's Outdoor Tent industry



3 Supply and Demand of Outdoor Tent Industry in Vietnam

3.1 Supply Analysis

3.2 Demand Analysis



4 Import and Export of Outdoor Tent Industry in Vietnam

4.1 Import Situation of Vietnam's Outdoor Tent Industry

4.2 Export Situation of Vietnam's Outdoor Tent Industry



5 Market Competition of Outdoor Tent Industry in Vietnam

5.1 Entry Barriers to Vietnam's Outdoor Tent Industry

5.2 Competition Structure in Vietnam's Outdoor Tent Industry



6. Analysis of Main Companies of Vietnam's Outdoor Tent

6.1 CampTec

6.2 Vietnam Mountaineering Equipment



7. Outlook of Outdoor Tent Industry in Vietnam 2025-2034

7.1 Analysis of Development Factors of Vietnam's Outdoor Tent Industry

7.2 Supply Forecast of Outdoor Tent Industry in Vietnam

7.3 Demand Forecast of Outdoor Tent Market in Vietnam

7.4 Import and Export Forecast of Outdoor Tent Industry in Vietnam



