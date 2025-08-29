Vietnam Agriculture Tractors Industry Research Report 2025-2034 | Expansion Fueled by Government Modernization Policies, Rising Exports, and Labor Shortages Driving Mechanization

Dublin, Aug. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Vietnam Agriculture Tractors Industry Research Report 2025-2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The market scale of Vietnam's agricultural tractor has a steady growth, driven by multiple factors such as agricultural modernization policy support, agricultural product export growth, agricultural labor shortage and accelerated mechanization. The publisher analysis shows that with a large number of young and middle-aged laborers in rural Vietnam going out to work, the agricultural labor shortage problem is becoming increasingly serious, agricultural production costs are rising, and farmers are turning to mechanized production.

The Vietnamese government actively promotes agricultural modernization and has introduced a series of policies to promote the development of agricultural mechanization. For example, the government provides farmers with support measures such as interest subsidies for machine purchase loans and tax incentives.



According to the publisher's analysis, Vietnam's local agricultural tractor manufacturing industry is in a rapid development stage. Driven by government policy support and cooperation with domestic enterprises, local production capacity has gradually increased, but it still faces challenges in technology, capital and human resources.



At present, there is a large supply gap in the domestic market for agricultural tractors in Vietnam, and it still needs to rely on imports. According to the publisher's data, Vietnam has imported about 40,200 agricultural tractors in 2024, with an import value of more than US$5.67 million, a year-on-year increase of 38%. The publisher analysis shows that the main sources of imports of agricultural tractors in Vietnam are China, Japan and India, of which China is the largest source of imports, followed by Japan and India, ranking second and third.



The publisher predicts that Vietnam's agricultural tractor market will have stable and lasting development potential in the future driven by policy promotion, technology introduction, production efficiency improvement and food export growth.



The publisher recommends that global agricultural tractor manufacturers, importers and exporters, and machinery equipment leasing companies conduct timely research on the Vietnamese market and prepare for the layout of the Vietnamese agricultural tractor market. The publisher's Shanghai, China and Hanoi, Vietnam offices will help foreign companies enter the Vietnamese agricultural tractor market.



Topics covered:

Overview of the Agriculture Tractors Industry in Vietnam

The Economic and Policy Environment of Agriculture Tractors Industry in Vietnam

The Market Size of Agriculture Tractors Industry in Vietnam (2025-2034)

Analysis of Major Agriculture Tractors Industry Manufacturers in Vietnam

Main Driving Forces and Market Opportunities of Agriculture Tractors Industry in Vietnam

What are the main driving forces, challenges and opportunities of Agriculture Tractors industry in Vietnam during the forecast period of 2025-2034?

Which companies are the main players in Vietnam's Agriculture Tractors industry market and what are their competitive advantages?

What is the expected revenue of Vietnam's Agriculture Tractors industry market during the forecast period of 2025-2034?

Which part of Vietnam's Agriculture Tractors industry market is expected to dominate the market in 2034?

What are the main disadvantages facing Vietnam's Agriculture Tractors industry?

How can foreign capital enter Vietnam's Agriculture Tractors industry?

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 80 Forecast Period 2025 - 2034 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $6.53 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034 $23.33 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 15.2% Regions Covered Vietnam



1 Overview of Vietnam

1.1 Geography of Vietnam

1.2 Demographics of Vietnam

1.3 Economic Condition of Vietnam

1.4 Minimum Wages Standard in Vietnam



2 Overview of Agriculture Tractors Industry

2.1 Definition and Classification of the Agriculture Tractors Industry

2.1.1 Definition of the Agriculture Tractors Industry

2.1.2 Classification of Agriculture Tractors

2.2 Agriculture Tractors Industry Chain in Vietnam

2.2.1 Upstream: Raw Material and Parts Supply

2.2.2 Midstream: Machine Manufacturing and Assembly

2.2.3 Downstream: Sales Services

2.3 The Policy Environment of Agriculture Tractors Industry in Vietnam

2.4 Publisher's recommendations for foreign companies investing in Vietnam's Agriculture Tractors industry



3 Supply and Demand of Agriculture Tractors Industry in Vietnam

3.1 Supply Analysis

3.1.1 Production of Agriculture Tractors in Vietnam

3.1.2 Supply Structure of Agriculture Tractors in Vietnam

3.1.3 Factors affecting Agriculture Tractors Production in Vietnam

3.2 Demand Analysis

3.2.1 Market Size of Agriculture Tractors in Vietnam

3.2.2 Market Demand Group and Differences of Agriculture Tractors in Vietnam

3.2.3 Factors affecting Agriculture Tractors Purchases in Vietnam

3.2.4 The impact of agricultural machinery leasing and service outsourcing on tractor demand patterns



4 Import and Export of Agriculture Tractors Industry in Vietnam

4.1 Import Situation of Vietnam's Agriculture Tractors Industry

4.1.1 Import Volumes of Vietnam's Agriculture Tractors

4.1.2 Import Sources of Vietnam's Agriculture Tractors

4.2 Export Situation of Vietnam's Agriculture Tractors Industry

4.2.1 Export Volumes of Vietnam's Agriculture Tractors

4.2.2 Export Destinations of Vietnam's Agriculture Tractors



5 Market Competition of Agriculture Tractors Industry in Vietnam

5.1 Entry Barriers to Vietnam's Agriculture Tractors Industry

5.1.1 Technical Barriers

5.1.2 Regulatory Approval Barriers

5.1.3 Capital Investment Barriers

5.2 Competition Structure in Vietnam's Agriculture Tractors Industry

5.2.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.2.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

5.2.3 Competition in Vietnam's Agriculture Tractors Industry

5.2.4 Potential of New Entrants

5.2.5 Threat of Substitutes



6. Analysis of Main Companies of Vietnam's Agriculture Tractors

6.1 Vietnam Engine and Agricultural Machinery Corporation (VEAM)

6.1.1 Development History

6.1.2 Main Business

6.1.3 Operation Model

6.2 Vietnam Agrotech Co., Ltd

6.2.1 Development History

6.2.2 Main Business

6.2.3 Operation Model



7. Outlook of Agriculture Tractors Industry in Vietnam 2025-2034

7.1 Analysis of Development Factors of Vietnam's Agriculture Tractors Industry

7.1.1 Driving Force and Development Opportunities of Vietnam's Agriculture Tractors Industry

7.1.2 Threats and Challenges Faced by Vietnam's Agriculture Tractors Industry

7.2 Supply Forecast of Agriculture Tractors Industry in Vietnam

7.3 Demand Forecast of Agriculture Tractors Market in Vietnam

7.4 Import and Export Forecast of Agriculture Tractors Industry in Vietnam

