Pharmaceutical Industry SOP Writing, Training and Compliance Course | Access Expert Insights and Practical Examples Guide (ONLINE EVENT: October 6, 2025)

Dublin, Aug. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "SOP Writing, Training and Compliance in the Pharmaceutical Industry" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) are the basis for a large part of the day-to-day training that most pharmaceutical employees are required to perform. Still, it is not widely understood the extent of the commitments we make when we write an SOP or how the writing of the SOP can have a positive or negative impact on training or job performance.



For example, there is an expectation that procedures describe the most critical processes for product manufacturing and will be followed consistently, with few if any deviations. In this course you will learn the keys to writing effective SOPs, the vital connection between the documentation and training spheres, and how to maximize this connection to improve the quality of both SOPs and training.



To accomplish these goals, we will review regulatory agency expectations when an SOP is written, provide suggestions for uncovering the process in its entirety and describe it clearly and concisely, indicate how to break portions of the process(es) into logical chunks, and show how the SOP and the training program can work together harmoniously. Understanding how the average employee is swamped with more work than they can manage, we will also provide tips for shortening this process and take advantage of tools that probably already exist in the systems that you use on a day-to-day basis.



We will provide valuable insights and examples that reflect the extensive experience of the instructor in the documentation and training fields, and which can assist you in writing and implementing SOPs with maximum efficiency and effectiveness.



Why You Should Attend:

To improve the writing of SOPs for more effective training and reduction of errors

To understand the regulatory implications of what is written in an SOP

To learn the parameters of an effective SOP

To distinguish a well-written SOP from a poorly written one

To define processes better by effective interaction with the SOP process owner and/or author

To integrate the SOP effectively into the position curricula of employees

To explore the connection between SOPs and job performance, and measure retention of SOP content at the training stage

Who Should Attend:

Quality Departments

Production Departments

Compliance Departments

Engineering Departments

R & D Departments

IT Departments

Management - anyone involved in creating or reviewing procedures

Key Topics Covered:

Regulatory requirements for SOPs

Using process excellence tools to create a robust process and procedure

What commitments you make when you put your process in writing

Keeping training in mind while writing procedures

Consequences of noncompliance

Define the parameters of an effective SOP

How your foundation keeps subsequent steps from going awry

Why poorly written procedures have a negative impact on production

What identifies a poorly written procedure

Compliance risks with ambiguity or excessive detail

Interact with the SOP process owner/author to improve the writing of procedures

Integrate the SOP effectively into the position curricula of employees

Relationship between SOPs and employees training curricula

Why the training department needs to be in the loop at the start of the SOP development process

Retention of the content at the training stage

The implications of good training for successful SOP execution

Perform an ongoing assessment of knowledge retention of SOPs for continuous improvement

Avoid pitfalls in revising SOPs

Review of learning objectives

Speaker



Michael Esposito has 30 years experience in the pharmaceutical industry and 13 years experience in GMP training and document management. He has worked for Wyeth Pharmaceuticals, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson's McNeil Consumer Healthcare Division in a variety of areas including Packaging, project administration, Quality Assurance, Government Contracts, translations, systems training, and international operations.



He collaborated in the development and implementation of the training portion of the Consent Decree workplan for McNeil and revised their introductory GMP course. He is a member of the training organization GMP TEA and is fully fluent in Spanish. His areas of interest include systems training, training effectiveness, post-training user support, process improvement, and sustainable packaging.



For more information about this training visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/sj5j3o

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.