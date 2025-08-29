India Sustainable Toursim Market Report 2025-2030: Eco-Stays, Heritage Tours, and Tech Integration Shape India's Tourism Trends

Dublin, Aug. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Sustainable Toursim Market in India (2025 - 2030)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

India's sustainable tourism market is gaining momentum as travellers, governments, and businesses prioritize responsible and eco-conscious travel practices. Between 2025 and 2030, the market is expected to evolve rapidly, driven by environmental concerns, cultural preservation efforts, and community engagement.

In 2023, the sustainable tourism market in India was valued at INR 329.53 Bn and is expected to reach INR 2.24 trillion by 2030, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 35.52% during the 2024 - 2030 period.

The sustainable tourism market in India is projected to grow steadily between 2025 and 2030, fuelled by increasing awareness of environmental issues, rising demand for offbeat destinations, and the global shift toward eco-friendly lifestyles. Travelers are becoming more conscious of their environmental footprint and are actively seeking travel experiences that support conservation, minimize pollution, and benefit local communities.



States like Kerala, Sikkim, Himachal Pradesh, and Meghalaya are leading the way with eco-tourism initiatives, nature-based stays, and community-driven tourism models. Government schemes such as the Swadesh Darshan 2.0 and Dekho Apna Desh are also promoting sustainable circuits and rural tourism. Additionally, national parks, heritage villages, and agri-tourism hubs are being developed with sustainability in mind, offering both immersive experiences and ecological responsibility. Hospitality chains and tour operators are aligning with sustainability standards to attract the growing segment of environmentally conscious travellers.

Market influencers:

Several key forces are shaping the growth of sustainable tourism in India. One of the primary influencers is changing traveller behaviour, particularly among millennials and Gen Z, who prioritize authentic, ethical, and eco-friendly experiences. Government initiatives - such as policies focused on reducing overtourism, preserving biodiversity, and encouraging decentralized tourism - play a critical role. The involvement of local communities, who serve as stakeholders and beneficiaries, ensures both cultural preservation and sustainable income generation.



Increased coverage by social media influencers and travel bloggers promoting lesser-known, sustainable destinations is also fuelling interest. Moreover, corporate ESG goals and CSR funding are pushing travel and hospitality companies to adopt greener practices, including waste reduction, renewable energy use, and sustainable infrastructure. The growth of sustainable certification programs and global tourism standards like GSTC (Global Sustainable Tourism Council) further validates and encourages responsible tourism initiatives across India.

Market trends:

Key trends in India's sustainable tourism landscape include the rise of eco-stays, heritage homestays, and carbon-neutral travel packages. There's increasing interest in wildlife tourism, responsible trekking, voluntourism, and cultural immersion tours that promote respect for nature and tradition. Technology integration - such as apps guiding travellers on sustainable choices and platforms promoting lesser-known destinations - is enabling conscious travel planning.



Opportunities abound in developing rural tourism circuits, especially in the Northeast, the Western Ghats, and Himalayan regions. These areas offer untapped potential for low-impact tourism that benefits marginalized communities. Public-private partnerships can play a major role in scaling eco-tourism infrastructure while maintaining environmental integrity. Additionally, training programs in sustainability for tour operators and local guides and promoting green transportation options like e-vehicles and cycling tours, are areas ripe for development. As travellers seek meaningful and mindful travel, sustainable tourism will be at the heart of India's tourism evolution.



