Butyraldehyde Global Market Forecast 2025-2030 | Expansion of Emerging Economies and Shift Toward Sustainable Production Methods Driving Market Growth

The butyraldehyde market is forecasted to grow from USD 5.49 billion in 2025 to USD 6.96 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 4.8%, driven by demand for derivatives like 2-ethylhexanol, n-butanol, and butyric acid. Key growth sectors include automotive, personal care, and construction, with Asia Pacific and Europe's regulatory focus boosting demand. Notable growth segments are N-butyraldehyde and agriculture, fueled by agrochemical needs and sustainable farming initiatives. North America is the second fastest-growing region, supported by investments and innovation in specialty chemicals. Industry leaders include BASF, Mitsubishi Chemical, and Eastman Chemical.

Dublin, Aug. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Butyraldehyde Market by Product Type (N-Butyraldehyde, Isobutyraldehyde), Application (Chemical Intermediates, Rubber Accelerators, Synthetic Resins, Plasticizers, Other Applications), End-use Industry, and Region - Global Forecast to 2030" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The butyraldehyde market is set for significant growth, expanding from USD 5.49 billion in 2025 to USD 6.96 billion in 2030, at a CAGR of 4.8%

For market incumbents and new entrants, this report provides revenue estimates for the butyraldehyde market and its various segments, illuminating competitive dynamics and suggesting strategic insights to better position businesses. It elucidates market conditions, helping stakeholders discern key dynamics driving the market, restraining factors, opportunities, and challenges.

Key factors driving this growth include rising demand for downstream derivatives like 2-ethylhexanol, n-butanol, and butyric acid. The increased production of plasticizers, coatings, and specialty chemicals has fueled consumption across various sectors, including automotive, personal care, and construction.

Manufacturing hikes in Asia Pacific and adherence to regulatory standards for low-VOC and REACH-compliant materials in Europe are catalyzing further demand. Investments in green chemistry, along with heightened usage of these chemicals in agrochemical and pharmaceutical intermediates, are poised to sustain market growth.

N-butyraldehyde: Rising Demand

N-butyraldehyde emerges as the second fastest-growing segment, supported by its extensive use as an intermediate in the production of plasticizers, solvents, and resins. Essential for synthesizing materials like 2-ethylhexanol and n-butanol, it finds heavy usage in construction, automotive, and coatings industries. The segment's versatility and cost-effectiveness drive its popularity, and with advancing industrial demand and increased chemical manufacturing investments, its growth trajectory in emerging markets remains robust.

Agrochemical Industry Boost

In the agrochemical domain, the agriculture segment is accelerating as the second fastest-growing market for butyraldehyde. A surge in agrochemical demands, fueled by global food necessities and limited arable lands, underscores its critical role in boosting crop yields. Butyraldehyde derivatives serve as pivotal intermediates, enhancing crop protection and soil productivity. Government efforts to promote sustainable farming practices further propel this segment's expansion by emphasizing food security and productivity.

Synthetic Resins Segment Expansion

The synthetic resins segment ranks as the second fastest-end-user of butyraldehyde due to the increasing demand for high-performance plasticizers and coatings. Crucial for producing synthetic resins like alkyds and urea resins, butyraldehyde is indispensable in automotive, construction, and industrial applications. The segment benefits from global infrastructure development and the automotive industry's rise, necessitating advanced coatings and adhesives. Simultaneously, the quest for more durable and cost-efficient systems elevates the demand for butyraldehyde-based synthetic resins.

North American Market Momentum

The North American market represents the second fastest-growing regional hub for butyraldehyde. Solid demand across chemicals and plastics industries, coupled with investments in specialty chemicals, fosters growth in this region. In the US, the rebound of the construction and automotive sectors has notably increased the consumption of butyraldehyde derivatives in plasticizers and coatings. Backed by governmental support for sustainable chemical production processes, North America continues to incubate innovation, drive R&D, and escalate production capacities through the presence of key industry players.

Reasons to Acquire the Report

  • Key Drivers: Construction industry demand, Automotive industry growth
  • Restraints: Volatility in raw material prices, Stringent environmental regulations
  • Opportunities: Emerging market expansion, Transition to sustainable production methods
  • Challenges: Supply chain issues, Competitive alternatives
  • Innovation and Development: Insights into technological advancements and new product launches
  • Market Development: Insights into profitable markets, Competitive analysis across regions
  • Provider Evaluation: Market share analysis, growth strategies, product offerings from key players like BASF, Mitsubishi Chemical, SABIC, Eastman Chemical, KH Neochem, Perstorp, OXEA GmbH, Grupa Azoty, LG Chem, and Aurochemicals.

Key Attributes:

Report AttributeDetails
No. of Pages227
Forecast Period2025 - 2030
Estimated Market Value in 20255.49 billion
Forecasted Market Value by 20306.96 billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate4.8%
Regions CoveredGlobal


Market Dynamics

Drivers

  • Increasing Demand from Construction Industry
  • Rising Use in Automotive Industry

Challenges

  • Volatile Raw Material Prices
  • Stringent Environmental Regulations
  • Supply Chain Disruptions
  • Competition from Alternative Chemicals

Opportunities

  • Expansion of Emerging Economies
  • Shift Toward Sustainable Production Methods

Case Studies

  • Chronic Inhalation Toxicity and Carcinogenicity Assessment of Butyraldehyde in F344 Rats
  • Optimization of Zinc Oxide Catalyst for Butyraldehyde Synthesis Via Butanol Dehydrogenation
  • Acetalization Reaction of Ethanol with Butyraldehyde Coupled with Pervaporation

Company Profiles

  • Basf
  • Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corporation
  • Sabic
  • Eastman Chemical Company
  • Kh Neochem Co., Ltd.
  • Perstorp
  • Oxea GmbH
  • Grupa Azoty
  • Lg Chem
  • Aurochemicals
  • Formosa Plastics Group
  • Alpha Chemika
  • The Andhra Petrochemicals Limited
  • Sumitomo Seika Chemicals Co., Ltd.
  • Hangzhou Better Chemtech Ltd.
  • Jiangsu Huachang Chemical Co., Ltd.
  • Chemicea Limited
  • Oman Chemical
  • Lobachemie Pvt. Ltd.
  • Ningbo Inno Pharmchem Co., Ltd.
  • Advent
  • Vickers Laboratories Limited
  • Glentham Life Sciences Limited
  • Shandong Hualu Hengsheng Group Co., Ltd
  • Muby Chem Private Limited

