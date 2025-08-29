Future of Manufacturing Training: From Medical Device Prototyping to Smart Manufacturing - 1 Day Online Training Course, December 10, 2025

Dublin, Aug. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Future of Manufacturing: 3D Printing for Medical Devices Training Course" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for medical devices and equipment is estimated to have been worth $739.6 billion in 2023. It is a thriving industry which is expected to grow at compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.8% from 2024 through 2029 from $810.4 billion in 2024 to $1.3 trillion. With the advent of the fourth industrial revolution, Additive manufacturing is now an integral part of medical device development globally for an efficient manufacturing process.

Medical device development is a process that needs understanding of both engineering and manufacturing, along with clinical expertise for taking research to the bedside. It is one of the most expensive, regulated and time-consuming areas, with strict guidelines in terms of quality management systems for quality and safe patient care, which leads to further delays in the commercialisation of a product.

Additive manufacturing is one of the key processes in the lifecycle of development of medical devices. It can substantially reduce the completion time and cost along with addition of intricate design parameters to a device development.

The Future of Manufacturing course covers the background of additive manufacturing, its processes and technologies, and its importance in the life cycle of a medical device. This course will also include the additively manufactured devices, and other areas where the innovative application of additive manufacturing will help in quicker and cost-effective development of a device for commercialisation.

Benefits of attending

Understand a comprehensive overview of medical device development

a comprehensive overview of medical device development Learn different additive manufacturing processes

different additive manufacturing processes Identify the application of additive manufacturing in a medical device development cycle

the application of additive manufacturing in a medical device development cycle Explore components of smart manufacturing

components of smart manufacturing Integrate additive manufacturing in device development cycle

additive manufacturing in device development cycle Discover innovation in medical device development cycle

innovation in medical device development cycle Gain the essence of sustainability

Who Should Attend:

This course is designed for the medical device industry, additive manufacturing industry, pharmaceutical industry and even academic organisations who work in innovation for medical device development. Examples of job titles include:

Corporate project managers

Individual innovators

Corporate product development team

Academic innovation groups

Researchers

Course Agenda:

Medical devices: An introduction

Medical devices and classification

Types of medical devices

Regulatory aspects of medical devices

Certifications for medical devices

Development of medical devices

Need assessment

Opportunities and market

Development cycle of a medical device

Development challenges

Additive manufacturing: An introduction

History of additive manufacturing

Processes and technologies in additive manufacturing

Role of additive manufacturing in medical device development

Additive manufactured devices

Point of care devices

Innovation with additive manufacturing

Design freedom

Customisation

Waste management and material development

smart manufacturing ecosystem

Development of innovative workflow

Device prototyping

Decentralised production

Enhanced sustainability

Case studies

For more information about this training visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ohoko0

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.