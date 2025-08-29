Generative AI in Chemicals Market Outlook Report 2025-2029: Growth Drivers and Challenges Across Key Regions

Dublin, Aug. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Generative AI in Chemical Market 2025-2029" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The generative AI in the chemical market is projected to experience remarkable growth, with an estimated increase of USD 1.93 billion from 2024 to 2029, driven by a robust CAGR of 36.5%. This comprehensive report provides a thorough analysis of the market landscape, including size and forecasts, prevailing trends, growth dynamics, and challenges, alongside key vendor analysis.

The current market landscape is shaped by accelerating research and development (R&D) cycles, a drive to diminish innovation costs, and an increasing demand for sustainable, high-performance materials. Moreover, the integration of advanced computing, big data, and sophisticated algorithms is further catalyzing market expansion.

This study leverages both primary and secondary research inputs from industry specialists to deliver expansive market size data, regional segmentation, and vendor landscapes, supplemented with insights into key company strategies. Historical and predictive data also enrich the report's offerings.

The generative AI in chemical market is segmented as follows:

By Technology:

Machine learning

Deep learning

Generative models

Molecular docking

Others

By Application:

Molecular design

Materials discovery

Product optimization

Reaction prediction

Others

By End-user:

Base chemicals and petrochemicals

Specialty chemicals

Consumer chemicals

Agrochemicals

By Geographical Landscape:

North America

Europe

APAC

South America

Middle East and Africa

The emergence of platform-based solutions and AI-as-a-service is notably propelling market growth. Additionally, a shift toward multi-objective and constrained optimization along with integration into closed-loop automated laboratory systems is anticipated to boost market demand significantly.

The report covers the following areas:

Generative AI in Chemical Market sizing

Generative AI in Chemical Market forecast

Generative AI in Chemical Market industry analysis

Detailed vendor analysis aims to enhance market positioning for clients, with insights into key vendors such as Accenture PLC, Atomwise Inc., BASF SE, BenchSci Analytics Inc., BenevolentAI, Cyclica, Deepcure, and others. The analysis highlights upcoming trends and challenges that will shape market growth, guiding companies in strategic planning and capturing growth opportunities.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary Market overview

Market Analysis Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation Factors of disruption Impact of drivers and challenges

Market Landscape Market ecosystem Market characteristics Value chain analysis

Market Sizing Market definition Market segment analysis Market size 2024 Market outlook: Forecast for 2024-2029

Five Forces Analysis Five forces summary Bargaining power of buyers Bargaining power of suppliers Threat of new entrants Threat of substitutes Threat of rivalry Market condition

Market Segmentation by Technology Market segments Comparison by Technology Machine learning - Market size and forecast 2024-2029 Deep learning - Market size and forecast 2024-2029 Generative models - Market size and forecast 2024-2029 Molecular docking - Market size and forecast 2024-2029 Others - Market size and forecast 2024-2029 Market opportunity by Technology

Market Segmentation by Application Market segments Comparison by Application Molecular design - Market size and forecast 2024-2029 Materials discovery - Market size and forecast 2024-2029 Product optimization - Market size and forecast 2024-2029 Reaction prediction - Market size and forecast 2024-2029 Others - Market size and forecast 2024-2029 Market opportunity by Application

Market Segmentation by End-user Market segments Comparison by End-user Base chemicals and petrochemicals - Market size and forecast 2024-2029 Specialty chemicals - Market size and forecast 2024-2029 Consumer chemicals - Market size and forecast 2024-2029 Agrochemicals - Market size and forecast 2024-2029 Market opportunity by End-user

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Drivers, Challenges, and Opportunity/Restraints

Competitive Landscape Landscape disruption Industry risks

Competitive Analysis Companies profiled Company ranking index Market positioning of companies Accenture PLC Atomwise Inc. BASF SE BenevolentAI Cyclica Dow Chemical Co. Exscientia plc Google LLC Insilico Medicine International Business Machines Corp. Mitsui Chemicals Inc. OpenAI Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. Schrodinger Inc. Sinochem Group Co. Ltd.



