U.S. Office-based Labs Market Analysis Report 2025: In-depth Analysis of Services, Modality, and Specialist Segments to 2033

The U.S. office-based labs market size was estimated at USD 13.90 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach an estimated value of USD 35.21 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 11.16% from 2025 to 2033.

Growing preference for office-based labs by patients in the U.S. in recent years and the increasing trend of performing surgical interventions in outpatient settings are among key factors driving the market growth. Office-based labs (OBLs) are playing a vital role in transforming the healthcare delivery system and are supporting the growth of medical devices, equipment, and other products.

The rapidly transitioning healthcare delivery scenario is driving key market players to transform their business models to achieve maximum benefit from ongoing transition.







The rising number of cardiovascular and radiological procedures in the U.S. is a significant growth driver for the office-based labs (OBLs) market. Cardiovascular disease remains the leading cause of death in the U.S. A report from the 2024 Heart Disease and Stroke Statistics indicates that nearly half of the U.S. population (48.6%) has some form of cardiovascular disease, including coronary heart disease, heart failure, stroke, and high blood pressure. This growing disease burden is translating into an increased demand for diagnostic and interventional procedures, thereby supplementing market growth.



Peripheral artery disease in particular is fueling demand for outpatient interventional care. According to the American Heart Association report published in 2022, peripheral artery disease (PAD) affected approximately 8.5 million people aged 40 and in the U.S. Peripheral artery disease often requires minimally invasive vascular interventions, such as angioplasty, atherectomy, or stenting, which are increasingly being performed in outpatient settings.



U.S. Office-based Labs Market Report Segmentation



This report forecasts revenue growth at the country level and provides an analysis of the latest industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2021 to 2033. For this study, the analyst has segmented the U.S. office-based labs market report based on service, modality, and specialist.



Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 100 Forecast Period 2024 - 2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $13.9 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $35.21 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 11.1% Regions Covered United States





Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1: Methodology And Scope



Chapter 2: Executive Summary

2.1 Market Snapshot

2.2 Market Segmentation

2.3 Market Segmentation

2.4 Competitive Landscape



Chapter 3: Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1 Market Lineage Outlook

3.2 Market Dynamics

3.2.1 Market Driver Analysis

3.2.1.1 Increasing Volume Of Cardiovascular And Radiological Procedures

3.2.1.1.1. Case Study: Peripheral Vascular Interventions For Peripheral Artery Disease (Pad) In Office-Based Labs

3.2.1.2 Growing Preference For Office-Based Labs Over Hospitals

3.2.1.2.1. Case Study: Trends In Peripheral Vascular Interventions And The Rise Of Office-Based Laboratories In The U.S.

3.2.1.2.2. Case Study: Utilization Patterns And Outcomes Of Pad Procedures In Office-Based Labs Versus Hospitals.

3.2.1.3 Advancing Technology And Rising Preference For Minimally Invasive Procedures

3.2.2 Market Restraint Analysis

3.2.2.1 High Risk Option For Severe Cases

3.2.2.2 High Capital Investment And Operational Costs

3.2.3 Market Opportunity Analysis

3.2.3.1 Strategic Partnerships And Physician Ownership

3.2.4 Market Challenges Analysis

3.2.4.1 Competitive Pressure From Ambulatory Surgical Centers And Hospital Outpatient Departments

3.3 Regulatory Framework & Reimbursement Scenario

3.3.1 Regulatory Framework

3.3.2 Reimbursement Scenario

3.4 Business Environment Analysis Tools

3.4.1 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.4.2 Pestle Analysis



Chapter 4 U.S. Office-Based Labs Market: Modality Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1 U.S. Office-Based Labs Market: Modality Movement Share Analysis, 2024 & 2033

4.2 U.S. Office-Based Labs Market: Modality Segment Dashboard

4.3 U.S. Office-Based Labs Market Size & Forecast And Forecasts, By Modality

4.3.1 Single Specialty Labs

4.3.2 Multi-Specialty Labs

4.3.3 Hybrid Labs



Chapter 5 U.S. Office-Based Labs Market: Service Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1 U.S. Office-Based Labs Market: Service Movement Share Analysis, 2024 & 2033

5.2 U.S. Office-Based Labs Market: Service Segment Dashboard

5.3 U.S. Office-Based Labs Market Size & Forecast And Forecasts, By Service

5.3.1 Peripheral Vascular Intervention

5.3.2 Cardiac

5.3.3 Interventional Radiology

5.3.4 Venous

5.3.5 Endovascular Interventions

5.3.6 Others



Chapter 06 U.S. Office-Based Labs Market: Specialist Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1 U.S. Office-Based Labs Market: Specialist Movement Share Analysis, 2024 & 2033

6.2 U.S. Office-Based Labs Market: Specialist Segment Dashboard

6.3 U.S. Office-Based Labs Market Size & Forecast And Forecasts, By Specialist

6.3.1 Vascular Surgeons

6.3.2 Interventional Cardiologists

6.3.3 Interventional Radiologists

6.3.4 Other Specialists



Chapter 07 U.S. Office-Based Labs Market: Competitive Landscape

7.1 Suppliers' Competition Categorization

7.2 Service Providers' Competition Categorization

7.3 Strategy Mapping

7.4 Company Profiles

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

GE Healthcare

Siemens Healthineers AG

Medtronic PLC

Boston Scientific Corporation

Abbott

Envision Healthcare Corporation (KKR)

Surgical Care Affiliates (SCA)

Surgery Partners

Cardiovascular Coalition

TH Medical

Vascular Care Group

Coastal Vascular Institute

