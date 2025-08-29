U.S. Office-based Labs Market Analysis Report 2025: In-depth Analysis of Services, Modality, and Specialist Segments to 2033

The U.S. office-based labs market is primed for growth driven by increased patient preference and a rise in outpatient surgical interventions. Key opportunities lie in cardiovascular and radiological procedures, particularly for peripheral artery disease treatment through minimally invasive methods. The evolving healthcare landscape prompts strategic shifts among market players.

 | Source: Research and Markets Research and Markets

Dublin, Aug. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "U.S. Office-based Labs Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Modality (Single Specialty, Multi-Specialty), By Service (Cardiac, Endovascular Intervention, Venous), By Specialist, And Segment Forecasts, 2025 - 2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The U.S. office-based labs market size was estimated at USD 13.90 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach an estimated value of USD 35.21 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 11.16% from 2025 to 2033.

Growing preference for office-based labs by patients in the U.S. in recent years and the increasing trend of performing surgical interventions in outpatient settings are among key factors driving the market growth. Office-based labs (OBLs) are playing a vital role in transforming the healthcare delivery system and are supporting the growth of medical devices, equipment, and other products.

The rapidly transitioning healthcare delivery scenario is driving key market players to transform their business models to achieve maximum benefit from ongoing transition.



The rising number of cardiovascular and radiological procedures in the U.S. is a significant growth driver for the office-based labs (OBLs) market. Cardiovascular disease remains the leading cause of death in the U.S. A report from the 2024 Heart Disease and Stroke Statistics indicates that nearly half of the U.S. population (48.6%) has some form of cardiovascular disease, including coronary heart disease, heart failure, stroke, and high blood pressure. This growing disease burden is translating into an increased demand for diagnostic and interventional procedures, thereby supplementing market growth.

Peripheral artery disease in particular is fueling demand for outpatient interventional care. According to the American Heart Association report published in 2022, peripheral artery disease (PAD) affected approximately 8.5 million people aged 40 and in the U.S. Peripheral artery disease often requires minimally invasive vascular interventions, such as angioplasty, atherectomy, or stenting, which are increasingly being performed in outpatient settings.

U.S. Office-based Labs Market Report Segmentation

This report forecasts revenue growth at the country level and provides an analysis of the latest industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2021 to 2033. For this study, the analyst has segmented the U.S. office-based labs market report based on service, modality, and specialist.

Key Attributes:

Report AttributeDetails
No. of Pages100
Forecast Period2024 - 2033
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024$13.9 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033$35.21 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate11.1%
Regions CoveredUnited States



Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1: Methodology And Scope

Chapter 2: Executive Summary
2.1 Market Snapshot
2.2 Market Segmentation
2.3 Market Segmentation
2.4 Competitive Landscape

Chapter 3: Market Variables, Trends & Scope
3.1 Market Lineage Outlook
3.2 Market Dynamics
3.2.1 Market Driver Analysis
3.2.1.1 Increasing Volume Of Cardiovascular And Radiological Procedures
3.2.1.1.1. Case Study: Peripheral Vascular Interventions For Peripheral Artery Disease (Pad) In Office-Based Labs
3.2.1.2 Growing Preference For Office-Based Labs Over Hospitals
3.2.1.2.1. Case Study: Trends In Peripheral Vascular Interventions And The Rise Of Office-Based Laboratories In The U.S.
3.2.1.2.2. Case Study: Utilization Patterns And Outcomes Of Pad Procedures In Office-Based Labs Versus Hospitals.
3.2.1.3 Advancing Technology And Rising Preference For Minimally Invasive Procedures
3.2.2 Market Restraint Analysis
3.2.2.1 High Risk Option For Severe Cases
3.2.2.2 High Capital Investment And Operational Costs
3.2.3 Market Opportunity Analysis
3.2.3.1 Strategic Partnerships And Physician Ownership
3.2.4 Market Challenges Analysis
3.2.4.1 Competitive Pressure From Ambulatory Surgical Centers And Hospital Outpatient Departments
3.3 Regulatory Framework & Reimbursement Scenario
3.3.1 Regulatory Framework
3.3.2 Reimbursement Scenario
3.4 Business Environment Analysis Tools
3.4.1 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
3.4.2 Pestle Analysis

Chapter 4 U.S. Office-Based Labs Market: Modality Estimates & Trend Analysis
4.1 U.S. Office-Based Labs Market: Modality Movement Share Analysis, 2024 & 2033
4.2 U.S. Office-Based Labs Market: Modality Segment Dashboard
4.3 U.S. Office-Based Labs Market Size & Forecast And Forecasts, By Modality
4.3.1 Single Specialty Labs
4.3.2 Multi-Specialty Labs
4.3.3 Hybrid Labs

Chapter 5 U.S. Office-Based Labs Market: Service Estimates & Trend Analysis
5.1 U.S. Office-Based Labs Market: Service Movement Share Analysis, 2024 & 2033
5.2 U.S. Office-Based Labs Market: Service Segment Dashboard
5.3 U.S. Office-Based Labs Market Size & Forecast And Forecasts, By Service
5.3.1 Peripheral Vascular Intervention
5.3.2 Cardiac
5.3.3 Interventional Radiology
5.3.4 Venous
5.3.5 Endovascular Interventions
5.3.6 Others

Chapter 06 U.S. Office-Based Labs Market: Specialist Estimates & Trend Analysis
6.1 U.S. Office-Based Labs Market: Specialist Movement Share Analysis, 2024 & 2033
6.2 U.S. Office-Based Labs Market: Specialist Segment Dashboard
6.3 U.S. Office-Based Labs Market Size & Forecast And Forecasts, By Specialist
6.3.1 Vascular Surgeons
6.3.2 Interventional Cardiologists
6.3.3 Interventional Radiologists
6.3.4 Other Specialists

Chapter 07 U.S. Office-Based Labs Market: Competitive Landscape
7.1 Suppliers' Competition Categorization
7.2 Service Providers' Competition Categorization
7.3 Strategy Mapping
7.4 Company Profiles

  • Koninklijke Philips N.V.
  • GE Healthcare
  • Siemens Healthineers AG
  • Medtronic PLC
  • Boston Scientific Corporation
  • Abbott
  • Envision Healthcare Corporation (KKR)
  • Surgical Care Affiliates (SCA)
  • Surgery Partners
  • Cardiovascular Coalition
  • TH Medical
  • Vascular Care Group
  • Coastal Vascular Institute

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/t9pqcl

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment 

 

            




    

        

            
                U.S. Office-based Labs Market
                        

                
            

        

    





        

            

                

                    
Tags

                            
                                In-Office Testing
                            
                            
                                Office Based Lab
                            

                



        


    

        
Related Links

        
    



    

        

        
Contact Data

        


    
    

 
    



        


        
        
        
    

        






        

            

                

                    

                        
Recommended Reading