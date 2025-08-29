CRISPR Therapeutics: A New Era in Infectious Disease Management

Dublin, Aug. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "CRISPR Gene Editing in Infectious Diseases: Market Overview" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report provides an overview of the potential of CRISPR-based therapeutics in the infectious disease space.
CRISPR (Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats) is a precision gene-editing tool that enables targeted modification of DNA. It uses a guide RNA to direct a CAS enzyme (such as Cas9 or Cas12) to a specific genetic sequence, where it creates a cut and allows for the insertion, deletion, or correction of DNA. In infectious diseases, CRISPR may be used to directly disrupt viral genomes, edit host susceptibility genes, or engineer immune cells to fight persistent pathogens.
Report Scope
- Overview of CRISPR gene editing, including history of development
- Assessment of unmet needs and challenges in the space (gap analysis)
- Profiles of key pipeline products and emerging companies
- Overview of major deals and acquisitions in the space between 2013 and 2025
- Insights into ethical considerations and future outlook
Key Topics Covered:
- Executive summary
- CRISPR Gene Editing Overview
- Unmet Needs and Challenges
- Pipeline Products
- Clinical Trials
- Companies
- Deals
- Ethics
- Regulation
- Opportunities and Future Outlook
Company Coverage:
- Excision BioTherapeutics
- Locus Biosciences
- Intellia Therapeutics
- Shanghai BDgene Therapeutics Co
- SNIPR Biome
