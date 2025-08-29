CRISPR Therapeutics: A New Era in Infectious Disease Management

Dublin, Aug. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "CRISPR Gene Editing in Infectious Diseases: Market Overview" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report provides an overview of the potential of CRISPR-based therapeutics in the infectious disease space.



CRISPR (Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats) is a precision gene-editing tool that enables targeted modification of DNA. It uses a guide RNA to direct a CAS enzyme (such as Cas9 or Cas12) to a specific genetic sequence, where it creates a cut and allows for the insertion, deletion, or correction of DNA. In infectious diseases, CRISPR may be used to directly disrupt viral genomes, edit host susceptibility genes, or engineer immune cells to fight persistent pathogens.

Report Scope

Overview of CRISPR gene editing, including history of development

Assessment of unmet needs and challenges in the space (gap analysis)

Profiles of key pipeline products and emerging companies

Overview of major deals and acquisitions in the space between 2013 and 2025

Insights into ethical considerations and future outlook

Reasons to Buy

Develop an understanding of the potential of CRISPR-based therapeutics in the infectious disease space.

Gain insights into the innovative products and technologies, and emerging companies with potential to shape the future market.

Recognize gaps, challenges, and areas of unmet need within this space.

Identify opportunities for consolidations, investments, and strategic partnerships.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive summary

CRISPR Gene Editing Overview

Unmet Needs and Challenges

Pipeline Products

Clinical Trials

Companies

Deals

Ethics

Regulation

Opportunities and Future Outlook

Company Coverage:

Excision BioTherapeutics

Locus Biosciences

Intellia Therapeutics

Shanghai BDgene Therapeutics Co

SNIPR Biome

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/94f50j

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.