Pandag Tech's G1 Robotic Mower Draws Strong Interest at Major Australian Agricultural Events

GUNNEDAH, Australia, Aug. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pandag Tech marked a successful Australian market debut at AgQuip and Dowerin Field Day this month, with its flagship Pandag G1 robotic mower drawing lots of professional visitors and generating significant interest from commercial operators.

The technology company's first appearance at these major Australian agricultural events showcased the G1's advanced capabilities, particularly features that address challenges facing commercial groundskeepers, municipal operators, and large-scale land managers.

Following two exhibitions, Pandag Tech has found that for the Australian market, several of the G1's key capabilities are its core competitive advantages. There is a market emphasis on its navigation performance in commercial sites and the reliability of its obstacle avoidance system. Above all, the integration of its RTK and AI Vision attracts the most significant attention. In addition, visitors showed interest in G1's ability to handle slopes up to 78% and cover up to 25 acres on a single charge.

The G1's automatic return-to-charge feature generated considerable discussion among visitors. When battery levels reach 10 percent, the mower autonomously returns to its charging station, ensuring continuous operation without manual oversight.

Municipal representatives and solar field operators showed particular interest in G1's wire-free operation and ability to store multiple field maps. Unlike traditional robotic mowers requiring buried perimeter wires, the G1 uses RTK and AI Vision for navigation, making it suitable for commercial properties.

The modular design also attracted attention from service providers managing diverse properties. The electric powertrain eliminates fuel costs and reduces maintenance requirements, while modular construction allows field repairs and component upgrades.

Following positive reception at both events, Pandag Tech announced plans to establish local support infrastructure for the Australian market. The company is developing a service and parts network providing technical support, maintenance services, and replacement components for G1 operators.

For more information, visit www.pandag.com.

About Pandag Tech

Pandag Tech is a technology-driven company focused on creating smart equipment for commercial outdoor applications. With a commitment to automation, sustainability, and user-centered design, Pandag Tech develops intelligent tools that help landscaping professionals, municipalities, and enterprises manage their operations more efficiently. The company’s flagship product, the Pandag-G1, is the world’s first commercial modular electric robotic mower, built to deliver performance and safety in real-world field conditions.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b4b0f7d7-c002-41ba-a1a5-566db3036171