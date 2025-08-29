Landfill Gas To Energy (LFGTE) Systems Market Report 2025: Trends Shaping the $6.65 Billion Industry

Dublin, Aug. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Landfill Gas To Energy (LFGTE) Systems Global Market Report 2025" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The landfill gas to energy (LFGTE) systems market is experiencing a robust growth trajectory. In 2024, the market size will expand from $6.16 billion to $6.65 billion by 2025, maintaining a 7.9% compound annual growth rate (CAGR). This growth is primarily driven by heightened environmental regulations on landfill emissions, increased advocacy for greenhouse gas reduction, economic incentives for renewable energy projects, technological advancements, and the rising volume of landfill waste requiring sustainable solutions.

Looking ahead, the LFGTE market is poised to rise to $9.48 billion by 2029 with a CAGR of 9.3%. The forecast period growth stems from amplified investments in renewable infrastructure, policy support for waste-to-energy initiatives, technological innovations, and heightened energy prices fostering alternative energy sources. Key trends include development of efficient gas conversion technologies, integration with smart grid solutions, adoption of hybrid waste-to-energy systems, and collaborations between industry stakeholders to advance LFGTE projects.

Increased U.S. tariffs have marginally adjusted the market growth forecast by 0.3%, influencing components like compressors and gas systems imported from overseas. These trade tensions could delay projects and elevate costs, affecting the overall market environment. Nevertheless, LFGTE systems are bolstered by growing global demand for renewable energy driven by environmental consciousness and government initiatives to reduce carbon footprints. These systems capture methane to produce clean energy, aiding in emission reduction and renewable energy production.

Strategic partnerships are pivotal in the market landscape. For instance, in November 2023, Environmental Solutions, Inc. aligned with Waste Connections Inc. to initiate a renewable natural gas processing facility in Iowa, exemplifying the synergy between waste management and renewable energy solutions. Such collaborations advance sustainable energy projects, enhancing regional energy independence and setting precedents for future innovations.

Additionally, in October 2022, NextEra Energy Resources acquired Energy Power Partners' landfill gas-to-electric facilities for $1.1 billion, aiming to convert electricity into renewable natural gas. This strategic move underscores the potential for wide-scale adoption of LFGTE systems in generating electricity and renewable gas.

The LFGTE systems market comprises technologies that convert landfill gas into usable energy, offering significant environmental and economic advantages. The market continues to evolve with North America leading in market size as of 2023, while Europe is anticipated to grow fastest through 2029, driven by regulatory support and technological integration. The diverse regional landscape includes markets in Asia-Pacific, Western and Eastern Europe, and more, reflecting the global scope of LFGTE initiatives.

Prominent companies in the market include BP plc, E.ON SE, Veolia, and Waste Management Inc., among others, each contributing to technological advancements and market expansion. As the sector navigates challenges posed by international trade policies, there is a strategic emphasis on domestic capabilities, innovation, and efficiency to mitigate costs and meet growing energy demands sustainably.

Report Scope

Markets Covered:

By Type: Type I through IV By Capacity: Small, Medium, and Large Scale By Application: Electricity Generation, Direct Use, Combined Heat and Power, Vehicle Fuel By End-User: Municipalities, Industrial Sector, Utilities, Commercial Enterprises

Subsegments:

Type I: Internal Combustion Engine Systems, Microturbine Systems, Gas Turbine Systems Type II: Landfill Gas Cleanup, Compression and Storage, Power Generation Systems Type III: CHP Systems, RNG Systems, Biomethane Production Systems Type IV: Flare Systems, Distributed Generation Systems, Hybrid Systems

Companies Mentioned: BP plc, E.ON SE, Veolia, among others including significant industry players.

Geographies Covered: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA, Canada, Italy, Spain

Regions: Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

Time Series: Analyzes five years of historical data and forecasts for the next ten years.

Data Metrics: Market size and growth ratios, GDP proportions, per capita expenditure.

Data Segmentation: Historical and forecast data segmented by country and region, competitor market shares.

Companies Featured in this LFGTE Systems Market Report

BP plc

E.ON SE

Veolia

Waste Management Inc.

Republic Services Inc.

KOHLER

Waste Connections Inc.

NextEra Energy Resources

Renewi plc

Biffa Group

Ameresco Inc.

Recology

Dynagreen Environmental Protection Group Co. Ltd

EDL Energy

Dongjiang Environmental Company Limited

Middlesex County Utilities Authority

Granger Waste Services

LMS Energy

BioCNG

Clarke Energy

METCO Engineering

Northeast-Western Energy Systems

