Smart Airport Industry to Triple in Size by 2034: Ascent Technology, Honeywell International, and Huawei Technologies Co. Lead the Competition

The global smart airport market, valued at USD 2.76 billion in 2024, is projected to grow at a CAGR of 13.60% from 2025 to 2034, reaching approximately USD 9.88 billion by 2034. This growth is driven by the rapid adoption of Internet of Things (IoT) systems and artificial intelligence (AI) to increase airport efficiency, enhance security, and improve the overall passenger experience.

Key Market Trends

Advancements in AI and data science are enhancing airport operations, saving passengers' time and improving service quality.

Increased digitalization and adoption of high-end electronic devices are enhancing airport safety, airplane maintenance, and revenue management.

A rise in tourism and business travel demands robust smart technology solutions to offer superior passenger services.

Market Segmentation

The report presents detailed market segmentation as follows:

By System

Communication and Network Systems

Endpoint Devices

Data Storage

Software and Solutions

Communication and network systems dominate the market, driven by the demand for advanced interconnected systems that enhance coordination among airport staff. The shift from traditional communication methods to modern systems offering video calling and real-time tracking elevates the segment's growth. Additionally, the adoption of endpoint devices such as computers and virtual machines further accelerates the market momentum.

By Application

Airside

Landside

Terminal Side

The terminal side segment exhibits steady growth, as advanced digital technologies streamline passenger movement through terminals with minimal errors. The integration of digital signage, interactive kiosks, and self-service technologies, combined with biometric recognition and real-time asset tracking, optimizes terminal operations and helps address rising passenger expectations.

By Airport Operation

Aeronautical

Non-aeronautical

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape

The report provides an in-depth analysis of key players in the global smart airport market, highlighting their strategies and technological advancements.

Ascent Technology, Inc.: Renowned for resource optimization, Ascent Technology, Inc., based in Massachusetts, offers cost-effective solutions across various sectors including airlines and airports.

Renowned for resource optimization, Ascent Technology, Inc., based in Massachusetts, offers cost-effective solutions across various sectors including airlines and airports. Honeywell International Inc.: Headquartered in North Carolina, Honeywell provides cutting-edge technologies in aerospace and other industries, reinforcing its position in the global market.

Headquartered in North Carolina, Honeywell provides cutting-edge technologies in aerospace and other industries, reinforcing its position in the global market. Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.: As one of the largest telecommunications equipment manufacturers, Huawei, based in Shenzhen, excels in smart electronics and telecommunications solutions.

Other prominent players in the market include THALES Group and IBM Corporation.



