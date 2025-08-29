Growth Opportunities in the Mobility-as-a-Service (MaaS) Market 2025-2034: A $1.11 Trillion Opportunity Led by MaaS Global, Uber Technologies, and SkedGo

Dublin, Aug. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Mobility as a Service Market Size and Share Outlook - Forecast Trends and Growth Analysis Report 2025-2034" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global Mobility as a Service (MaaS) market reached a significant valuation of USD 221.33 billion in 2024, projecting an impressive CAGR of 17.50% from 2025 to 2034 and is expected to peak at USD 1.11 trillion by 2034.

The main driving forces behind this market growth include the burgeoning use of autonomous vehicles, big data analytics, smart city initiatives, and enhanced 4G/5G infrastructure.

The focus on reducing carbon emissions while promoting eco-friendly transport solutions has further accelerated MaaS adoption. Companies like Moovit and MaaS Global embracing electric vehicles play a crucial role in decreasing urban carbon footprints. April 2024 witnessed crucial developments where MaaS Global, operator of the Whim app, was acquired by uMob, ensuring further expansion of services across Europe. Concurrently, Uber and Waymo expanded their collaboration to facilitate autonomous food delivery services in Arizona, highlighting advancements in zero-emission transport options.

An indicative trend is the increased use of big data analytics and on-demand services, driving the diversification within the MaaS market. In January 2024, Arriva Group launched an innovative platform in Trieste, Italy, aiming to enhance urban mobility. Meanwhile, the collaboration between Wave Transit and Moovit in September 2023 introduced RideMICRO to improve Wilmington's transit accessibility.

The rapid increase in vehicle numbers has prompted advancements in public transportation systems, addressing urban congestion and parking challenges. The evolving infrastructure supporting electric vehicle adoption, along with a broader range of transportation means like ride-sharing, bike-sharing, and more, are pivotal to MaaS market expansion. The integration of advanced telecommunications facilitates seamless trip planning via smart devices, boosting consumer reliance on MaaS solutions.

Within this sector, ride-hailing holds predominant market share due to its global prevalence and adaptability. Its benefits include ease of booking, comfortable travel, and synchronized operations with public transit. Technology platforms further consolidate MaaS solutions, providing efficient interfaces for planning, booking, and payment. The collaboration with payment engines enhances transaction security and user convenience.

Regionally, Asia-Pacific leads the MaaS market with its extensive workforce and transportation investments. Countries like China, Japan, and India are at the forefront of MaaS advancements, supported by government initiatives. Europe follows closely, with rising urban population and space constraints prompting a shift towards MaaS. Enhanced digital solutions in Europe assist both residents and tourists in navigating urban transport conveniently and economically.

Leading companies such as MaaS Global Ltd., Uber Technologies Inc., and SkedGo Pty. Ltd. continue to innovate and expand their services to meet growing consumer demands for efficient mobility solutions. These companies focus on integrating advanced technologies and offering customer-centric services at a global scale.



