Hybrid Cloud Utilization in Europe Set to Double by 2026 - Europe State of the Cloud Report

Dublin, Aug. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "State of the Cloud, Europe" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
European organizations continue to embrace cloud and AI technologies as a way to drive growth and operational efficiencies. Despite sluggish economic growth in the region that is curtailing some spending, organizations are steadily progressing on their digitalization journeys.
In the 13th annual survey of IT decision-makers responsible for cloud implementations, respondents representing a range of industries, company sizes, and regions of the world share their perceptions, plans, and behaviors related to cloud and IT infrastructure, AI, and managed services.
Key findings include:
- Use of hybrid cloud is expected to double by 2026. 66% of European firms agree that a hybrid cloud is necessary for a successful business.
- European firms continue to migrate legacy workloads to the cloud, although at a slower pace than their colleagues in other world regions.
- Speed to deploy apps, ease of access for remote workers, and high levels of security top the list of reasons for deploying apps in the public cloud
- European firms are slightly more mature in AI adoption than counterparts in other regions. 32% of European respondents say they have implemented AI across multiple functions (compared with 24% globally).
- Sustainability remains a top priority for European firms, even as interest lags in other parts of the world. Nonetheless, high costs and lack of in-house experience hinder initiatives.
- Perhaps as a response to tighter budgets, European respondents are less likely to engage a third-party managed or professional services firm for assistance with their digital initiatives.
Key Topics Covered:
Research Objectives and Methodology
Key Findings
Business Priorities and Technology Preferences
- Top Business Priorities Include Revenue Customer Experience
- IT Department C-Suite Executives Drive Digital Transformation
- Technology Investments Among European Business Owners
Prioritizing a Sustainable Business Environment
- Sustainability Remains a Priority for European Businesses
- Low Expertise and High Costs Hinder Sustainability Initiatives
Cloud Supports the Digital Transformation Journey
- Cloud is a Crucial Step in Digital Transformation
- European Businesses Utilize a Range of Infrastructure Options
- Speed Access and Security are Top Drivers for Public Cloud
- Implementation Challenges Include Cost and Security
On-Premises Data Center Remains Relevant Although Cloud Migration Continues
- Top Reasons for Deploying Apps On-Premises
- European Firms Continue to Migrate Legacy Apps to Cloud
- Multiple Approaches to App Modernization
Third-Party Providers Offer Business Value
- Third Party Partners Provide Security Cloud Workload Management
- Top Benefits to Using a Third-Party Provider
European Businesses Embrace AI
- Artificial Intelligence Adoption Trends
- Major Drivers For Artificial Intelligence in Europe
- Major Challenges in AI Implementation
Appendix
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
- Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative 8T
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ji8jlu
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.