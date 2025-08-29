Hybrid Cloud Utilization in Europe Set to Double by 2026 - Europe State of the Cloud Report

Dublin, Aug. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "State of the Cloud, Europe" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



European organizations continue to embrace cloud and AI technologies as a way to drive growth and operational efficiencies. Despite sluggish economic growth in the region that is curtailing some spending, organizations are steadily progressing on their digitalization journeys.



In the 13th annual survey of IT decision-makers responsible for cloud implementations, respondents representing a range of industries, company sizes, and regions of the world share their perceptions, plans, and behaviors related to cloud and IT infrastructure, AI, and managed services.

Key findings include:

Use of hybrid cloud is expected to double by 2026. 66% of European firms agree that a hybrid cloud is necessary for a successful business.

European firms continue to migrate legacy workloads to the cloud, although at a slower pace than their colleagues in other world regions.

Speed to deploy apps, ease of access for remote workers, and high levels of security top the list of reasons for deploying apps in the public cloud

European firms are slightly more mature in AI adoption than counterparts in other regions. 32% of European respondents say they have implemented AI across multiple functions (compared with 24% globally).

Sustainability remains a top priority for European firms, even as interest lags in other parts of the world. Nonetheless, high costs and lack of in-house experience hinder initiatives.

Perhaps as a response to tighter budgets, European respondents are less likely to engage a third-party managed or professional services firm for assistance with their digital initiatives.

Key Topics Covered:



Research Objectives and Methodology

Key Findings

Business Priorities and Technology Preferences

Top Business Priorities Include Revenue Customer Experience

IT Department C-Suite Executives Drive Digital Transformation

Technology Investments Among European Business Owners

Prioritizing a Sustainable Business Environment

Sustainability Remains a Priority for European Businesses

Low Expertise and High Costs Hinder Sustainability Initiatives

Cloud Supports the Digital Transformation Journey

Cloud is a Crucial Step in Digital Transformation

European Businesses Utilize a Range of Infrastructure Options

Speed Access and Security are Top Drivers for Public Cloud

Implementation Challenges Include Cost and Security

On-Premises Data Center Remains Relevant Although Cloud Migration Continues

Top Reasons for Deploying Apps On-Premises

European Firms Continue to Migrate Legacy Apps to Cloud

Multiple Approaches to App Modernization

Third-Party Providers Offer Business Value

Third Party Partners Provide Security Cloud Workload Management

Top Benefits to Using a Third-Party Provider

European Businesses Embrace AI

Artificial Intelligence Adoption Trends

Major Drivers For Artificial Intelligence in Europe

Major Challenges in AI Implementation

Appendix

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative 8T

