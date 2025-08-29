Automated Parking Systems: Market Trends, Competition and Regional Growth Opportunities 2025-2034 | Tech Innovations and Government Initiatives Driving the Industry

Dublin, Aug. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Automated Parking Systems Market Report and Forecast 2025-2034" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global automated parking systems market is projected to witness impressive growth, with its valuation anticipated to rise from USD 2.10 billion in 2024 to approximately USD 8.80 billion by 2034, fueled by a CAGR of 15.40% during 2025-2034.

This growth is driven by innovations that facilitate efficient vehicle parking on multiple levels while optimizing land use and reducing walk times at parking facilities. Automated systems mitigate congestion and illegal parking while enhancing customer experiences and conserving both fuel and time.

Government initiatives promoting smart city development are significant market drivers. Automated parking systems are increasingly using advanced technologies, like high-end sensors and data analytics, to optimize slot booking and space utilization. Recent developments include the planned construction of automated parking systems at Srinagar International Airport in India, achieving enhanced efficiency through reduced human oversight.

Industry Outlook

The U.S. parking sector demonstrates robust growth potential, with projections suggesting an elevation from USD 121 billion in 2022 to USD 144 billion in 2023. Robotic Parking Systems Inc. is advancing the sector with facilities offering doubled storage capacity and substantial cost savings, exemplified by a large-scale project in Dubai. In India, ARAPL's partnership for mobile robotic systems signals notable market expansion opportunities.

Market Dynamics

Urbanization and the push for space efficiency are catalysts for increased demand. Technological advancements continue to improve market offerings, while environmental concerns are driving efficient management solutions. However, high costs and technical challenges pose growth impediments. Nonetheless, smart city projects and technological integration present vast opportunities.

Trends and Advancements

Within the evolving parking control space, smart sensors provide invaluable real-time data, while license plate recognition enhances both efficiency and security. App integration further facilitates convenience by streamlining the parking process. The convergence of smart parking infrastructure with city analytics promises to reduce emissions and congestion.

Regional Insights

Europe leads in adopting automated parking systems due to a combination of influential players and strategic government support aimed at improving parking efficiency and mitigating urban challenges related to traffic and emissions.

Market Segmentation

The industry is analyzed through various lenses: component (hardware, software), structure type, automation level, end-use, and regional geography. Fully automated systems hold significant market share, renowned for their compact designs that optimize urban space and reduce costs, proving advantageous in commercial settings like malls.

Competitive Landscape

The market features key players such as Robotic Parking Systems, Inc., Lodige Industries GmbH, and ShinMaywa Industries, Ltd., ensuring a competitive environment ripe with strategic mergers, acquisitions, and expansion activities.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rk5d21

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.