Business Travel Market Size and Share Outlook 2025-2034 - Bleisure Travel Gains Popularity, Driving Business Travel Market Expansion

The global business travel market size reached a value of approximately USD 915.57 Billion in 2024. The market is further projected to grow at a CAGR of 12% between 2025 and 2034, reaching a value of USD 2.84 trillion by 2034.

Increasing popularity of bleisure travel is a key trend propelling the growth of the global business travel market. The business travelling demographic often engages in leisure activities and participates in sight seeing. Engaging in such activities improves work efficiency and relieves stress and also provides travellers novel experience and opportunities to explore new destinations.

Rising developments in travel and tourism sector and increasing presence of small and medium sized enterprises along with rapid globalisation have resulted in an increase in number of business travellers.

Growing popularity of alternative accommodation facilities including Airbnb and home stays, among others due to unique customer experience, flexibility, and cost savings offered by them is further aiding the global business travel market expansion.

Market Segmentation



The report offers a detailed analysis of the market based on the following segments:



Breakup by Service

Transportation

Food and Lodging

Recreation

The food and lodging segment is expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to the increasing availability of affordable hotel and guest houses and growing popularity of online booking. Increasing demand for hygienic food and convenient lodgings and increasing penetration of Airbnb and home stays is further aiding the segment growth. The business travel market expansion is further being aided by the increasing frequency of domestic and international business trips for attending conferences and meeting clients, among others.

Breakup by Industry

Government

Corporate

Others

Breakup by Traveller

Group

Solo

Others

Breakup by Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Asia-Pacific is anticipated to account for a significant portion of the market in the coming years. This is due to the increasing government initiatives and policies to attract foreign investments, rapid infrastructural development, and availability of various sources such as skilled workforce to support business development. Increasing awareness about the various advantages associated with business travel such as exposure to newer environments and work culture and development of decision making and leadership skills is further aiding the business travel market growth in the region.



Competitive Landscape



The comprehensive report provides an in-depth assessment of the market based on the Porter's five forces model along with giving a SWOT analysis. The report gives a detailed analysis of the following key players in the global business travel market, covering their competitive landscape and latest developments like mergers, acquisitions, investments, and expansion plans.

Airbnb, Inc.: Airbnb, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in California, United States. The company operates an online marketplace for long- and short-term homestays. Their unique experiences enable guests to connect with communities in an authentic manner.

BCD Group: BCD Group is a global corporate travel management company that was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Utrecht, Netherlands. The company is known for providing support, advice, and travel services, including off-airport parking.

Expedia Group, Inc.: Expedia Group, Inc. is a technology, information, and internet company that was established in 1996 and is headquartered in Washington, United States. Their specialities include hospitality, travel, airfare, and business development, among others.

Other market players include GBT Travel Services UK Limited, Booking Holdings Inc., CWT Global B.V., Corporate Travel Management Limited, Fareportal, Inc., Flight Centre Travel Group Ltd., and Wexas Ltd., among others.



