Infosec Transforms Cybersecurity Training with Human Risk Management Focus

Infosec is reshaping the cybersecurity training landscape by moving beyond traditional, compliance-driven awareness programs and into the realm of proactive Human Risk Management (HRM). Its platform leverages behavioral analytics, real-time remediation, adaptive phishing simulations, and personalized learning to address the root causes of human error in cybersecurity. Rather than relying on generic training modules, Infosec provides a dynamic, context-aware experience that adjusts based on user behavior, risk profile, and job role.



The publisher spoke with Infosec customers across various sectors, including manufacturing, retail, and education. The results were striking: phishing click rates dropped by over 60%, reporting rates rose by 45%, and training completion consistently surpassed 85%. Customers also highlighted the platform's multilingual content, automated nudges, customizable simulations, and seamless integration with SIEM and SOAR tools as key differentiators.



By aligning awareness programs with real-world threats and user behavior, Infosec enables security leaders to reduce risk, strengthen internal culture, and deliver measurable outcomes at scale. The result is a more innovative, more sustainable approach to cybersecurity awareness, one that turns employees into active participants in risk reduction.



Key Topics Covered:



Infosec



Transformation Journeys

Global Manufacturing and Retail Company

Public University

Transformation Outcomes

Higher Engagement and Completion Rates

Reduction in Phishing Risks

Improved Risk Visibility and Culture Change

Insights for CISOs



