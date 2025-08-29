The Global Market for Motorhome Vehicles to Double in Size by 2034 - Rise of Remote Work Drives Nomadic Lifestyle and Motorhome Sales

Dublin, Aug. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Motorhome Vehicle Market Report and Forecast 2025-2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global motorhome vehicle market size reached a value of approximately USD 36.75 billion in 2024. The market is further expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.40% between 2025 and 2034, reaching a value of USD 82.33 billion by 2034.

The key motorhome vehicle market trends include increasing travel and tourism activities owing to rising disposable incomes. The amenities provided by a motorhome vehicle include sleeping areas, portable toilets, bathrooms, mobile kitchens, and recreational workspaces, among others. Increasing number of tourists are opting for motorhomes as availability of such amenities makes travel more convenient for them.

Growing popularity of nomadic lifestyles is another crucial trend positively contributing towards the growth of the market for motorhome vehicles. With rising prevalence of remote working, more people are turning to motorhomes for full-time accommodation while being able to travel, which is anticipated to propel the motorhome vehicle market share in the upcoming years.

With the surge in demand for motorhomes, more consumers are opting for luxurious motorhome vehicles at higher price points. These luxurious motorhome vehicles are typically equipped with improved features and facilities, providing greater comfort to travellers. Rising disposable incomes and increased interest in luxury motorhome vehicles are expected to boost the motorhome vehicle market price.

Market Breakup by Type

Class A

Class B

Class C

Market Breakup by Application

Personal

Commercial

According to motorhome vehicle market reports, personal applications are anticipated to hold a significant portion of the market over the forecast period. Living in motorhomes is becoming increasingly popular in various regions across the globe as the costs of living in motorhomes are significantly lower. With motorhomes, expense including mortgage/rent, and utilities, among others are spared, thus significantly reducing the cost of living. Another factor aiding the motorhome vehicle market growth includes growing popularity of minimalistic lifestyles among the urban population. For part-time travelling for leisure purposes, motorhomes remove the need for booking accommodations while travelling, increasing their appeal for personal applications. Additionally, development of road infrastructure and vehicle parks in various countries is further propelling the growth of the personal applications of the market for motorhome vehicles.

Market Breakup by Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Based on the motorhome vehicle market research, North America is expected to account for a major portion of the market over the forecast period owing to increase popularity of motorhomes among the population of the region. Growing number of millennials in North America are opting for motorhome households due to benefits such as inexpensive price ranges as compared to traditional homes and the flexibility of traveling while working. Another crucial factor aiding the growth of the market in North America include rising demands for motorhome rental services and vehicles. Furthermore, increasing travel and tourism in the North American region is also boosting the popularity of motorhomes.

Competitive Landscape



The comprehensive report provides an in-depth assessment of the market based on the Porter's five forces model along with giving a SWOT analysis. The report gives a detailed analysis of the following key players in the global motorhome vehicle market, covering their competitive landscape and latest developments like mergers, acquisitions, investments, and expansion plans.

Thor Industries, Inc.: Thor Industries, Inc. is a travel trailer and camper company that was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Indiana, United States. They are one of the world's largest manufacturers of recreational vehicles. The company is known for selling motorised and towable RVs through their subsidiary brands including Jayco and Heartland RV, among others.

Winnebago Industries, Inc.: Winnebago Industries, Inc. is a recreational vehicle manufacturing company that was founded in 1958 and is based in Minnesota, United States. Among other products, Winnebago also manufacturers light to medium utility vehicles. They are devoted towards providing their customers with extraordinary mobile life experiences as they live, travel, play, and work.

REV Group, Inc.: REV Group, Inc. is a speciality vehicle manufacturing company that was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Wisconsin in the United States. They are the leading manufacturers and designers of speciality vehicles and related services and parts. They provide customised vehicle solutions for commercial infrastructure, public services, and leisure, among others.

Other market players include Triple E Canada Ltd., Forest River, Inc., Westfalen Mobil GmbH, Hymer GmbH & Co. KG, Newmar Corporation, Burstner GmbH & Co. KG, and InTech, among others.



