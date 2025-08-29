Three Day Program | Practical Statistical Analysis for the US Energy & Power Markets (Houston, United States - Oct 15th - Oct 17th, 2025)

Dublin, Aug. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "In-Depth: Practical Statistical Analysis for the Energy & Power Markets (Houston, United States - Oct 15th - Oct 17th, 2025)" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Learn why companies continue to be exposed to significant energy and electricity related price risk, and how risk and value are properly quantified. Energy and electricity companies worldwide depend on accurate information about the risks and opportunities facing day to day decisions. Statistical analysis is frequently misapplied and many companies find that "a little bit of knowledge is a dangerous thing."

This comprehensive three-day program is designed to provide a solid understanding of key statistical and analytic tools used in the energy and electric power markets. Through a combination of lecture and hands-on exercises that you will complete using your own laptop, participants will learn and practice key energy applications of statistical modeling. Be armed with the tools and methods needed to properly analyze and measure data to reduce risk and increase earnings for your organization.

Who Should Attend:

Among those who will benefit from this seminar include energy and electric power executives; attorneys; government regulators; traders & trading support staff; marketing, sales, purchasing & risk management personnel; accountants & auditors; plant operators; engineers; and corporate planners. Types of companies that typically attend this program include energy producers and marketers; utilities; banks & financial houses; industrial companies; accounting, consulting & law firms; municipal utilities; government regulators and electric generators.

What You Will Learn

Correlation & regression analysis; real option analysis; the Black-Scholes option pricing model; binomial trees; GARCH Models; the measurement of energy price risk; and how to use correlation and regression analysis for maintaining a competitive edge.

Workshop exercises will have you building forecast models including time series and financial engineering price models including Geometric Brownian Motion and Mean Reversion Jump Diffusion.

How to minimize price risk through operational design flexibility; measure forward price volatility and adapt Value-at-Risk concepts (VaR) for the Energy Industry.

Workshop exercises will have you building VaR models, calculating volatility and simulating complex energy projects.

Use actual case studies to examine 1) how Monte Carlo simulation is used to value renewable energy, demand response programs and energy storage projects; 2) bench-marking techniques used for estimating the incremental cost savings of expanding existing operations; and 3) real-option value of generation assets and power purchase agreements.

Actual workshop problems and case studies will look at statistical applications and tools most frequently used in the energy industry.

Learn the four manage statistical metrics.

Prerequisites and Advance Preparation

This fundamental level group live seminar has no prerequisites. No advance preparation is required before the seminar.

Key Topics Covered:

DAY ONE:

The Basics of Deterministic vs. Probabilistic Thinking for Energy Applications

Basics of data science - Information from Data

Descriptive Statistics, Means, Standard Deviations, Distribution Shapes

Frequency Distributions and Confidence Intervals

Implications of the Empirical Rule, Transformations and Probability

Fundamental Modeling Tools and Simulation

Exercise: Setting up a Monte Carlo Simulation to Evaluate Project Value and Risk

Application: Calculating Value at Risk (VaR)

The Linear Method and

The Quadratic Method

Historic Simulation Method

Monte Carlo Method

Exercise: Calculating VaR Using Three Different Methods

Application: Hedging Energy Exposure

Understanding the "Greeks

How and when to Hedge

Delta Hedging

Dynamic Hedging

Gamma Hedging

Application: Component Risk Analysis

Payoff Diagrams

Portfolio VaR Diagram

CAPM, RAROC and the Sharp Ratio

Calculating Load Following Supply Risk

Layered Hedging using Statistical Triggers

Exercise: Customer Migration Model Estimating Migration out of Standard Offer Service

Exercise: Measuring Load Following Supply Risk

Exercise: Measuring Intermittent Renewable Supply Risk

Correlation and Regression Analysis for Maintaining the Competitive Edge

Univariate and Multivariate Analysis

Hypotheses Testing

Testing for Equal Means and Variances

Control Charts

DAY TWO:

The Energy Forecasting Toolbox Historical Trend Analysis Univariate Time Series Multivariate Time Series Econometric Models Bayesian Estimation End-Use Models Engineering or Process Models Optimization Network Models Simulation Game Theory Scenarios Surveys

Case Study: Statistical Reports that Everyone Can Understand

Case Study: Benchmarking to Industry Standards- GTS Steel vs. KCPL

Exercise: Building Regressions and Forecasting, PDF's, CDF's and Payoff Diagrams

Exercise: Calculating Hedge Ratios, Constructing an Energy Hedge and a Weather Hedge

Exercise: Using Forecasts in Monte Carlo Simulation to Calculate Risk Premium

DAY Three:

Introduction to Real Options Analysis Details of Option Model Implementation Real Options and Net Present Value (NPV) Analysis Estimating Volatility and Uncertainty In Historical Prices Black-Scholes, Binomial Trees, and GARCH Models Geometric Brownian Motion and Mean Reversion

Application: Minimizing Price Risk through Operational Design Flexibility

Application: Real Option Value of Demand Response and the Smart Grid

Exercise: Calculating Volatility

Exercise: Simulating Prices using GBM and Mean Reversion Monte Carlo Models A

Exercise: Valuing Combustion Turbines using Real Options

Exercise: Valuing Gas Storage using Real Options

Speakers

Kenneth Skinner, Ph. D. - Vice President Integral Analytics Inc.

Dr. Skinner is a Vice President for Integral Analytics Inc. (IA), an energy conservation-focused analytical planning software and consulting firm. IA is fully owned by Willdan, an industry-leading energy solutions provider and sustainability consultant. Dr. Skinner supports core energy risk management and sustainability services including electric grid optimization, integrated resource planning, design and implementation of integrated demand side projects and distributed energy resources. He is part of a team specializing in energy engineering, renewable generation, electric vehicle fleets and infrastructure, program management, microgrids, financing, data analysis, software development, and other fields.

Dr. Skinner has over 20 years of energy industry experience developing energy conservation and commodity supply strategies involving portfolio risk management, hedging strategies, and least-cost supply opportunities. Having worked as an energy consultant, Dr. Skinner has significant experience in economic analysis and modeling of distributed energy projects, forward energy prices, financial derivatives, and valuation of energy assets using econometric analysis, statistical methods, optimization principles, real option valuation techniques.

Dr. Skinner is widely published having served as the technology columnist for Wiley Natural Gas and Electricity Journal. He is a noted speaker on energy related topics for organizations such as AESP, IAEE, ACEEE, PLMA, IEPEC, INFORMS, Infocast, EUCI, SNL Energy and PGS Energy Training.

For more information about this training visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3701bv

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.