U.S. Beauty Devices Market to Experience 8.4% CAGR till 2030, Led by Panasonic, P&G, and Dyson - Rising Interest in Anti-Aging and Preventive Skincare Solutions Present Lucrative Business Opportunities

Dublin, Aug. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United States Beauty Devices Market, By Region, Competition, Opportunities & Forecast, 2020-2030F" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The United States Beauty Devices Market was valued at USD 7.76 billion in 2024, and is expected to reach USD 12.56 billion by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 8.41%. The United States beauty devices market is experiencing significant growth, fueled by rising consumer interest in advanced skincare and personal grooming solutions.

Increased awareness of beauty and wellness, coupled with the demand for convenient, at-home treatments, is driving adoption across product categories such as hair removal, skin care, and hair care devices. Technological advancements, including AI integration and LED therapy, are enhancing device performance and appeal. E-commerce is also playing a key role, with more than 22.7% of U.S. retail sales occurring online in 2024. Consumers are increasingly investing in premium, professional-grade beauty devices, indicating a strong shift toward self-care, innovation, and personalized beauty experiences.

Key Market Driver

Rising Consumer Demand for At-Home Beauty Solutions: One of the most significant drivers of the U.S. beauty devices market is the increasing demand for convenient, at-home beauty treatments. Consumers are now more focused on self-care and wellness routines that fit into their busy lifestyles. Rather than frequently visiting salons or dermatology clinics, many individuals are turning to at-home beauty devices that offer professional-level results. This shift has been particularly noticeable since the COVID-19 pandemic, which accelerated the adoption of do-it-yourself (DIY) beauty regimens due to lockdowns and safety concerns.

At-home devices such as facial cleansing brushes, LED therapy masks, microdermabrasion tools, and laser hair removal systems are being favored for their ease of use, time efficiency, and long-term cost savings. Additionally, consumers appreciate the privacy and comfort of using these devices in their own homes. According to the American Society of Plastic Surgeons, 71% of consumers in the U.S. expressed interest in non-invasive cosmetic procedures in 2024, with many exploring at-home technologies to complement or replace clinical visits. As a result, companies are continuously innovating and launching user-friendly, compact, and stylish devices that align with modern lifestyle needs.

Key Market Challenge

High Cost and Limited Affordability for Mass Consumers: One of the primary challenges in the U.S. beauty devices market is the high cost of advanced devices, which can limit accessibility for a broad segment of consumers. Many beauty devices - particularly those utilizing cutting-edge technologies such as radiofrequency, microcurrent, or laser treatments - are priced at a premium. While affluent consumers may be willing to invest in high-end personal care devices, the average consumer may find these prices prohibitive, especially during periods of economic uncertainty or inflation.

This affordability gap creates a barrier to market penetration among price-sensitive demographics. As a result, the market may experience slower growth in lower- and middle-income segments, despite growing awareness and interest in personal beauty tools. Additionally, the high cost of devices often comes with uncertainty about long-term performance and results, which may deter new buyers from making an initial purchase.

Key Market Trend

Rising Interest in Anti-Aging and Preventive Skincare Solutions: Another dominant trend in the U.S. beauty devices market is the rising interest in anti-aging and preventive skincare. Consumers across age groups are actively seeking tools that can help reduce signs of aging such as wrinkles, sagging skin, uneven texture, and loss of elasticity. This trend is not limited to older adults; younger consumers are also investing in devices to maintain youthful skin and delay the onset of aging symptoms.

Beauty devices that use radiofrequency, microcurrent stimulation, red LED therapy, or ultrasonic waves are gaining popularity for their ability to stimulate collagen production and improve skin tone over time. These non-invasive technologies offer a compelling alternative to surgical procedures or injectables, appealing to those who prefer more natural and gradual skincare enhancements.

Key Players Profiled in the U.S. Beauty Devices Market:

Panasonic Corporation of North America

The Procter & Gamble Company

Dyson Inc.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc.

Conair LLC

Beurer North America, L.P.

L'Oreal Usa, Inc.

Groupe SEB USA Inc

Philips Electronics North America Corp.

TRIA Beauty Inc.

Report Scope

In this report, the United States Beauty Devices Market has been segmented into the following categories:

United States Beauty Devices Market, By Product Type:

Hair Removal

Hair Care

Skin Care

Others

United States Beauty Devices Market, By Application:

Individual

Professional

United States Beauty Devices Market, By Price Range:

High

Medium

Low

United States Beauty Devices Market, By Sales Channel:

Exclusive Stores

Hypermarkets/Supermarkets

Multi-Branded Stores

Online

Others

United States Beauty Devices Market, By Region:

South

West

Midwest

Northeast

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 81 Forecast Period 2024-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $7.76 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $12.56 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.4% Regions Covered United States

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4scf82

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment