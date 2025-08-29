U.S. Beauty Devices Market to Experience 8.4% CAGR till 2030, Led by Panasonic, P&G, and Dyson - Rising Interest in Anti-Aging and Preventive Skincare Solutions Present Lucrative Business Opportunities

The U.S. beauty devices market thrives on rising consumer demand for at-home treatments and advanced skincare solutions, driven by trends in self-care and wellness. Technological advancements and e-commerce expand market reach, while high device costs challenge mass consumer access.

Dublin, Aug. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United States Beauty Devices Market, By Region, Competition, Opportunities & Forecast, 2020-2030F" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The United States Beauty Devices Market was valued at USD 7.76 billion in 2024, and is expected to reach USD 12.56 billion by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 8.41%. The United States beauty devices market is experiencing significant growth, fueled by rising consumer interest in advanced skincare and personal grooming solutions.

Increased awareness of beauty and wellness, coupled with the demand for convenient, at-home treatments, is driving adoption across product categories such as hair removal, skin care, and hair care devices. Technological advancements, including AI integration and LED therapy, are enhancing device performance and appeal. E-commerce is also playing a key role, with more than 22.7% of U.S. retail sales occurring online in 2024. Consumers are increasingly investing in premium, professional-grade beauty devices, indicating a strong shift toward self-care, innovation, and personalized beauty experiences.

Key Market Driver

Rising Consumer Demand for At-Home Beauty Solutions: One of the most significant drivers of the U.S. beauty devices market is the increasing demand for convenient, at-home beauty treatments. Consumers are now more focused on self-care and wellness routines that fit into their busy lifestyles. Rather than frequently visiting salons or dermatology clinics, many individuals are turning to at-home beauty devices that offer professional-level results. This shift has been particularly noticeable since the COVID-19 pandemic, which accelerated the adoption of do-it-yourself (DIY) beauty regimens due to lockdowns and safety concerns.

At-home devices such as facial cleansing brushes, LED therapy masks, microdermabrasion tools, and laser hair removal systems are being favored for their ease of use, time efficiency, and long-term cost savings. Additionally, consumers appreciate the privacy and comfort of using these devices in their own homes. According to the American Society of Plastic Surgeons, 71% of consumers in the U.S. expressed interest in non-invasive cosmetic procedures in 2024, with many exploring at-home technologies to complement or replace clinical visits. As a result, companies are continuously innovating and launching user-friendly, compact, and stylish devices that align with modern lifestyle needs.

Key Market Challenge

High Cost and Limited Affordability for Mass Consumers: One of the primary challenges in the U.S. beauty devices market is the high cost of advanced devices, which can limit accessibility for a broad segment of consumers. Many beauty devices - particularly those utilizing cutting-edge technologies such as radiofrequency, microcurrent, or laser treatments - are priced at a premium. While affluent consumers may be willing to invest in high-end personal care devices, the average consumer may find these prices prohibitive, especially during periods of economic uncertainty or inflation.

This affordability gap creates a barrier to market penetration among price-sensitive demographics. As a result, the market may experience slower growth in lower- and middle-income segments, despite growing awareness and interest in personal beauty tools. Additionally, the high cost of devices often comes with uncertainty about long-term performance and results, which may deter new buyers from making an initial purchase.

Key Market Trend

Rising Interest in Anti-Aging and Preventive Skincare Solutions: Another dominant trend in the U.S. beauty devices market is the rising interest in anti-aging and preventive skincare. Consumers across age groups are actively seeking tools that can help reduce signs of aging such as wrinkles, sagging skin, uneven texture, and loss of elasticity. This trend is not limited to older adults; younger consumers are also investing in devices to maintain youthful skin and delay the onset of aging symptoms.

Beauty devices that use radiofrequency, microcurrent stimulation, red LED therapy, or ultrasonic waves are gaining popularity for their ability to stimulate collagen production and improve skin tone over time. These non-invasive technologies offer a compelling alternative to surgical procedures or injectables, appealing to those who prefer more natural and gradual skincare enhancements.

Key Players Profiled in the U.S. Beauty Devices Market:

  • Panasonic Corporation of North America
  • The Procter & Gamble Company
  • Dyson Inc.
  • Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc.
  • Conair LLC
  • Beurer North America, L.P.
  • L'Oreal Usa, Inc.
  • Groupe SEB USA Inc
  • Philips Electronics North America Corp.
  • TRIA Beauty Inc.

Report Scope

In this report, the United States Beauty Devices Market has been segmented into the following categories:

United States Beauty Devices Market, By Product Type:

  • Hair Removal
  • Hair Care
  • Skin Care
  • Others

United States Beauty Devices Market, By Application:

  • Individual
  • Professional

United States Beauty Devices Market, By Price Range:

  • High
  • Medium
  • Low

United States Beauty Devices Market, By Sales Channel:

  • Exclusive Stores
  • Hypermarkets/Supermarkets
  • Multi-Branded Stores
  • Online
  • Others

United States Beauty Devices Market, By Region:

  • South
  • West
  • Midwest
  • Northeast

Key Attributes

Report AttributeDetails
No. of Pages81
Forecast Period2024-2030
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024$7.76 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030$12.56 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate8.4%
Regions CoveredUnited States

