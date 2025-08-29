DuckChain × AWS Launch $1.1M Hackathon: AI Unchained

SINGAPORE, Aug. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DuckChain, in collaboration with Amazon Web Services (AWS), has officially kicked off Hack: AI Unchained — a global, one-week hackathon designed to bring together AI developers, Web3 builders, and innovators in decentralized infrastructure. Running from August 25 to September 1, 2025, the event is positioned as one of the largest AI × Web3 gatherings of the year.

With a total prize pool exceeding $1.1 million (including $1,000,000 in DUCK liquidity support, $100,000 in DUCK rewards, and $10,000 in AWS cloud credits), the hackathon creates a high-stakes arena for teams to experiment, innovate, and ship next-generation AI-native applications.

A Stage for AI × Web3 Innovation

The hackathon focuses on four major tracks:

AI Agents & Autonomous Apps – Building self-operating apps powered by AI decision-making.

Decentralized AI Infrastructure – Exploring DePIN, federated learning, and distributed storage solutions.

On-chain AI-as-a-Service – Deploying LLMs, generative AI, and APIs directly on-chain.

DuckChain Native Tools & Agent SDK – Leveraging DuckChain’s suite of developer tools for agentic innovation.



Beyond prizes, participants will gain access to AI development resources from partners such as ChainGPT and DuckChain, including APIs, SDKs, and real-world case studies to accelerate their builds.

Ecosystem Powerhouses Backing the Hack





The event brings together a strong coalition of ecosystem partners, VCs, and academic allies:

Ecosystem Partners: Maxen, Metis, ElizaOS, Mind Network, ChainGPT, Awe, Phala, Quack AI, Gata, InfinityGround, LazAI.



Maxen, Metis, ElizaOS, Mind Network, ChainGPT, Awe, Phala, Quack AI, Gata, InfinityGround, LazAI. VC Supporters: amber.ac, GeekCartel, Oak Grove Ventures, Inception.



amber.ac, GeekCartel, Oak Grove Ventures, Inception. University Allies: Imperial Blockchain & FinTech, Singapore Uni DAO (SGUni), LSE Blockchain, The University of Chicago, St Andrews Blockchain Society, Aachen Blockchain Club.



Imperial Blockchain & FinTech, Singapore Uni DAO (SGUni), LSE Blockchain, The University of Chicago, St Andrews Blockchain Society, Aachen Blockchain Club. Community & Media Friends: OnePiece Labs, TinTinLand, BuidlerDAO, Pharos, MoleDAO, Coinness, TechFlow, BlockMedia, Foresight News, RootData, ChainCatcher, BlockBeats.

This mix of Web3 giants, venture capital, and research institutions positions AI Unchained as a launchpad for serious AI-driven experimentation with real-world adoption potential.

Global Impact & Reach

With projected reach of 20M+ views across DuckChain and AWS channels, a combined 150K+ developer-focused followers across social platforms, and amplification from top media outlets, the hackathon is set to drive global attention toward AI × Web3 innovation.

As DuckChain puts it: “This is the stage for AI × Web3 innovation — the birthplace of the next wave of AI-native dApps.”

How to Join

Developers, startups, and researchers can apply now through the official DoraHacks portal:

AI Unchained Hackathon Page

The event will run from August 25 to September 1, 2025, entirely online.

