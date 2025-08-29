E-commerce Platform Market Size to Surpass USD 39.2 Billion by 2032, Owing to Rising Mobile Commerce and AI-Driven Shopping Experiences | Report by SNS Insider

Austin, Aug. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The e-commerce platform market was USD 9.2 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 39.2 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 19.79% over the forecast period of 2025–2032.

E-commerce Platform Market Growth is Propelling Owing to Cloud Deployment and Increasing Mobile Commerce Adoption

The e-commerce platform market is rising swiftly as businesses all over the world become adjusted to the digital-first retail environment. The major things that drive growth are the fast rise of digital technology, the rise of mobile commerce, and more people desiring to shop online in a method that is easy for them. Smart e-commerce platforms are helping businesses of all sizes, from small startups to big multinational companies, run their businesses more efficiently, provide personalized service, and reach more customers. Cloud adoption keeps driving growth by offering scalable, affordable, and flexible solutions that are especially attractive to small and medium-sized businesses (SMEs) and new companies.





The U.S. e-commerce platform market is growing swiftly because more and more individuals demand shopping experiences that are tailored to them, work well across all channels, and incorporate AI. Cognitive software, content analytics, and discovery tools are getting better, which makes it easier for firms to talk to customers and make better business plans. Over 2025-2032, the U.S. market is predicted to increase by 19.4% every year, reaching a value of USD 11.3 billion.

E-commerce Platform Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2024 USD 9.2 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 39.2 Billion CAGR CAGR of 19.79% From 2025 to 2032 Base Year 2024 Forecast Period 2025-2032 Historical Data 2021-2023 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segments • By Deployment (Cloud, On-premise)

• By Business Model (B2B, B2C, C2C, D2C)

• By Enterprise Size (Small & Medium Enterprises (SMEs), Large Enterprises)

• By Application (Apparel & Fashion, Food & Beverage, Automotive, Home & Electronics, Healthcare, BFSI & Technology, Others)

Segmentation Analysis:

By Deployment

The cloud segment dominated in 2024, holding a major revenue share due to its scalability, flexibility, and lower upfront investment. Cloud-based solutions allow businesses to integrate third-party tools, enhance uptime, and access real-time analytics. Meanwhile, the on-premise segment is expected to record the fastest CAGR, fueled by demand from enterprises prioritizing data control, regulatory compliance, and security.

By Business Model

The B2C segment emerged as the leader in 2024, supported by rising consumer adoption of online retail, rapid digital payment integration, and smartphone penetration. However, the D2C segment is expected to post the fastest growth, driven by brands bypassing intermediaries, enhancing customer relationships, and leveraging social commerce and subscription models for profitability.

By Enterprise Size

Large enterprises dominated the market in 2024, thanks to higher IT budgets, global reach, and investments in omnichannel strategies. Conversely, SMEs are projected to witness the fastest growth rate as cloud-based platforms and affordable digital tools empower smaller businesses to scale efficiently and compete effectively.

By Application

Apparel and fashion held the largest revenue share in 2024, benefiting from frequent consumer purchases, influencer-driven marketing, and online fast fashion trends. Looking ahead, healthcare is anticipated to be the fastest-growing application, spurred by rising demand for online pharmacies, medical supply distribution, and telehealth integrations.

North America Dominates E-commerce Platform Market While Asia Pacific Emerges as Fastest-Growing Region

In 2024, North America led the global e-commerce platform market, capturing a significant revenue share. The region’s dominance is attributed to advanced digital infrastructure, high consumer spending, and the presence of global e-commerce giants. Strong smartphone usage, digital payment maturity, and constant innovation in personalization, logistics, and omnichannel strategies have reinforced North America’s leadership.

The Asia Pacific region is projected to record the fastest CAGR over 2025-2032. Massive internet user growth, mobile-first shopping behaviors, and rapid digital payment adoption are key drivers. Countries including China, India, and Southeast Asian nations are experiencing accelerated growth fueled by rising disposable incomes, urbanization, and government-backed digital commerce initiatives.

Europe is also a critical market, with steady growth driven by cross-border e-commerce, robust digital infrastructure, and high consumer demand for personalized online experiences. Germany dominated the European market in 2024, supported by its strong logistics network, high internet penetration, and digitally mature consumers. Growth in this region will be further bolstered by SME digitization, secure payments, and the rising trend of sustainable and eco-friendly commerce solutions.

Recent Developments:

March 2025 – Shopify acquired AI search startup Vantage Discovery to strengthen generative search capabilities and improve personalized shopping experiences across e-commerce storefronts.

acquired AI search startup Vantage Discovery to strengthen generative search capabilities and improve personalized shopping experiences across e-commerce storefronts. August 2025 – Amazon launched Amazon Haul, a low-cost storefront offering under-USD 20 products, while also integrating its Freevee streaming service into Prime Video to deliver bundled content access and enhanced consumer engagement.

Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs)

Merchant adoption & onboarding metrics – helps you understand how fast merchants are joining e-commerce platforms, sector-wise distribution, and the balance of SMB vs. enterprise users.

– helps you understand how fast merchants are joining e-commerce platforms, sector-wise distribution, and the balance of SMB vs. enterprise users. Customer behavior & performance benchmarks – helps you track shopper activity, conversion rates, cart abandonment, and repeat purchase patterns across regions to identify consumer engagement trends.

– helps you track shopper activity, conversion rates, cart abandonment, and repeat purchase patterns across regions to identify consumer engagement trends. Revenue & monetization models – helps you evaluate gross merchandise volume (GMV), revenue streams (SaaS vs. transaction-based), and value-added service contributions to platform profitability.

– helps you evaluate gross merchandise volume (GMV), revenue streams (SaaS vs. transaction-based), and value-added service contributions to platform profitability. Ecosystem integration index – helps you assess the penetration of payment gateways, logistics, fulfillment partnerships, and built-in marketing tools that enhance platform competitiveness.

– helps you assess the penetration of payment gateways, logistics, fulfillment partnerships, and built-in marketing tools that enhance platform competitiveness. Feature adoption rate – helps you uncover the level of innovation across platforms, including multilingual storefronts, multi-currency support, headless commerce, and API integrations.

– helps you uncover the level of innovation across platforms, including multilingual storefronts, multi-currency support, headless commerce, and API integrations. Regional pricing & AOV benchmarks – helps you compare average order values, subscription pricing, and platform-tier costs across SMBs and enterprises in different geographies.

– helps you compare average order values, subscription pricing, and platform-tier costs across SMBs and enterprises in different geographies. Competitive landscape mapping – helps you gauge market leadership by analyzing top platforms’ merchant base, growth trajectories, monetization strategies, and ecosystem capabilities.

