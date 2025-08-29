Telecom Vendors Report 2Q 2025: Telco NI Vendor Revenues Hit $54.3 Billion in 2Q25, Signaling Recovery

Dublin, Aug. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Telecom's Biggest Vendors, 2Q25: Vendor Market Bounces Back,but Tariffs Cast a Long Shadow" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The goal of this report series is to equip telecom industry decision-makers with a comprehensive view of spending trends and vendor market power in their industry. To do this, technology vendors' revenues in the telecom vertical are assessed across a wide range of company types and technology segments. This market is referred to as "telco network infrastructure", or "Telco NI."

This study tracks 137 Telco NI vendors, providing revenue and market share estimates for the 1Q13-2Q25 period (i.e. 50 quarters). Of these 137 vendors, 111 are actively selling to telcos; most others have been acquired by other companies in the database. For instance, ADVA is now part of Adtran, but both companies remain in the database because of historic sales.

Below are the key highlights of the report:

Revenues: Telco Network Infrastructure (NI) vendor revenues reached approximately $54.3 billion in 2Q25, representing a 2.0% YoY increase. Annualized revenue edged up 0.7% to about $207.7 billion, snapping a nine-quarter contraction and signaling a modest recovery in network infrastructure investments. Huawei, which assisted in softening the market decline earlier in 2024, reverted to a downtrend in 2Q25. Without Huawei's data included, market revenue growth is much stronger.

Key Topics Covered:

Report Highlights

SUMMARY - Results commentary

Telco NI Market - Latest Results

TOP 25 VENDORS - Printable tearsheets

CHARTS - Single vendor snapshot

CHARTS - 5 vendor comparisons

R&D spending by vendors

RAW DATA - revenue estimates by company

Methodology & Assumptions

ABOUT the Publisher

List of Figures

Annualized Telco NI vendor revenues ($B) vs. YoY growth in annualized sales

YoY growth in annualized Telco NI market, with and without Huawei figures

All vendors, YoY growth in single-quarter sales

Telco NI vendor revenues by company type, TTM basis (US$B)

Telco NI revenues by company type: YoY % change

Telco NI revenue split: Services vs. HW/SW

Telco NI sales of top 10 vendors vs. all others, 2Q25 TTM (annualized)

Top 25 vendors based on annualized Telco NI revenues through 2Q25 ($B)

Top 25 vendors based on Telco NI revenues in 2Q25 ($B)

Key vendors' annualized share of Telco NI market

Telco NI market share changes, 2Q25 TTM vs. 2Q24 TTM

Telco NI annualized revenue changes, 2Q25 vs. 2Q24

YoY growth in Telco NI revenues (2Q25)

Top 25 vendors in Telco NI Hardware/Software: Annualized 2Q25 Revenues (US$B)

Top 25 vendors in Telco NI Services: Annualized 2Q25 Revenues (US$B)

R&D spending as a percent of revenues for key telco-focused vendors (2Q23-2Q25)

Companies Featured

3M

A10 Networks

Accenture plc

Accton Technology

ADTRAN

ADVA Optical Networking

Affirmed Networks

Airspan

Akamai

Alcatel-Lucent

Allied Telesis

Allot Communications

Alphabet

Altran Technologies

Amazon

Amdocs

Amphenol

Anritsu

Arista Networks

ARRIS International

AsiaInfo Technologies

Atos Origin

Audiocodes

Avaya

Aviat Networks

Beijing Xinwei

Broadcom Limited

BroadSoft, Inc.

Brocade Communications Systems, Inc.

CA Technologies

Calix

Capgemini

Casa Systems

Ceragon Networks

Check Point Software

China Comservice

Ciena Corporation

Cisco Systems

Citrix Systems

Clearfield

Comarch

Comba Telecom

CommScope Holding

Commvault Systems

Comptel

Coriant

Corning

CSG

Cyan

Cyient

DASAN Zhone

Datang Telecom Technology

Dell Technologies

Dixon Technologies

DragonWave Inc.

DXC Technology (aka CSC)

DyCom Industries

Dynatrace

ECI Telecom

Ericsson

EXFO Inc

Extreme Networks

F5 Networks

Fiberhome

Fortinet

Fujikura

Fujitsu Limited

Furukawa Electric

General Cable

Harmonic Inc.

HCL Technologies

Hengtong Optic-electric

HFCL

Hitachi

HPE

Huawei

Huber+suhner AG

IBM

Infinera

Infosys

Inseego

Intel

Italtel

ITOCHU Techno-Solutions Corporation

Juniper Networks

Kathrein

Kudelski

Kyndryl Holdings

Lenovo

MasTec

Mavenir

Metaswitch

Microsoft

Mitsubishi Electric

NEC Corporation

Net Insight

Netcomm

NetScout Systems

Nexans

Nokia

Nutanix

Openet

OPTIVA

Oracle

Pace plc

Palo Alto Networks

Prysmian

Radcom

Radisys

Radware

Rakuten Group

Red Hat

Ribbon Communications

Ruckus Wireless

Samsung Electronics

SAP SE

SeaChange International, Inc.

Sopra Steria

Spirent Communications

Sterlite Technologies

Subex

Sumitomo Electric

Tata Consultancy Services

TE Connectivity

Tech Mahindra

Technicolor

Tejas Networks

Transmode

Trigiant Group

Ubiquiti

VMWare

Vubiquity

Westell

Wipro

Wiwynn

YOFC

ZTE

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9kdkwn

