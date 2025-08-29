Telecom Vendors Report 2Q 2025: Telco NI Vendor Revenues Hit $54.3 Billion in 2Q25, Signaling Recovery

Dublin, Aug. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Telecom's Biggest Vendors, 2Q25: Vendor Market Bounces Back,but Tariffs Cast a Long Shadow" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The goal of this report series is to equip telecom industry decision-makers with a comprehensive view of spending trends and vendor market power in their industry. To do this, technology vendors' revenues in the telecom vertical are assessed across a wide range of company types and technology segments. This market is referred to as "telco network infrastructure", or "Telco NI."
This study tracks 137 Telco NI vendors, providing revenue and market share estimates for the 1Q13-2Q25 period (i.e. 50 quarters). Of these 137 vendors, 111 are actively selling to telcos; most others have been acquired by other companies in the database. For instance, ADVA is now part of Adtran, but both companies remain in the database because of historic sales.
Below are the key highlights of the report:
- Revenues: Telco Network Infrastructure (NI) vendor revenues reached approximately $54.3 billion in 2Q25, representing a 2.0% YoY increase. Annualized revenue edged up 0.7% to about $207.7 billion, snapping a nine-quarter contraction and signaling a modest recovery in network infrastructure investments. Huawei, which assisted in softening the market decline earlier in 2024, reverted to a downtrend in 2Q25. Without Huawei's data included, market revenue growth is much stronger.
- Top vendors: The traditional leaders Huawei, Ericsson, and Nokia accounted for roughly 35% of the Telco NI market on an annualized basis and 36.8% in 2Q25 alone. Huawei's market share has weakened notably since 2021 and faced persistent pressure outside China in 2025. Meanwhile, vendors like China Comservice and ZTE maintained their fight for the 4th and 5th positions.
- Key vendors by YoY revenue growth: Dixon Technologies and Wiwynn led YoY revenue growth in 2Q25, fueled by Dixon's a low year-ago base, and Wiwynn's expansion in data center infrastructure linked to AI-driven digital transformation. Broadcom's surge continues, boosted by its VMware acquisition. Meanwhile, Alphabet, Microsoft, Amazon, Dell Technologies, and Harmonic grew through their digital transformation offerings.
- Spending outlook: The outlook for 2H25 and beyond remains cautious, with gradual growth expected but tempered by macroeconomic uncertainty, tariffs, and geopolitical tensions. Capital spending will vary by region and operator readiness, as the broader market navigates evolving technology cycles and geopolitical complexities.
Key Topics Covered:
- Report Highlights
- SUMMARY - Results commentary
- Telco NI Market - Latest Results
- TOP 25 VENDORS - Printable tearsheets
- CHARTS - Single vendor snapshot
- CHARTS - 5 vendor comparisons
- R&D spending by vendors
- RAW DATA - revenue estimates by company
- Methodology & Assumptions
- ABOUT the Publisher
List of Figures
- Annualized Telco NI vendor revenues ($B) vs. YoY growth in annualized sales
- YoY growth in annualized Telco NI market, with and without Huawei figures
- All vendors, YoY growth in single-quarter sales
- Telco NI vendor revenues by company type, TTM basis (US$B)
- Telco NI revenues by company type: YoY % change
- Telco NI revenue split: Services vs. HW/SW
- Telco NI sales of top 10 vendors vs. all others, 2Q25 TTM (annualized)
- Top 25 vendors based on annualized Telco NI revenues through 2Q25 ($B)
- Top 25 vendors based on Telco NI revenues in 2Q25 ($B)
- Key vendors' annualized share of Telco NI market
- Telco NI market share changes, 2Q25 TTM vs. 2Q24 TTM
- Telco NI annualized revenue changes, 2Q25 vs. 2Q24
- YoY growth in Telco NI revenues (2Q25)
- Top 25 vendors in Telco NI Hardware/Software: Annualized 2Q25 Revenues (US$B)
- Top 25 vendors in Telco NI Services: Annualized 2Q25 Revenues (US$B)
- R&D spending as a percent of revenues for key telco-focused vendors (2Q23-2Q25)
Companies Featured
- 3M
- A10 Networks
- Accenture plc
- Accton Technology
- ADTRAN
- ADVA Optical Networking
- Affirmed Networks
- Airspan
- Akamai
- Alcatel-Lucent
- Allied Telesis
- Allot Communications
- Alphabet
- Altran Technologies
- Amazon
- Amdocs
- Amphenol
- Anritsu
- Arista Networks
- ARRIS International
- AsiaInfo Technologies
- Atos Origin
- Audiocodes
- Avaya
- Aviat Networks
- Beijing Xinwei
- Broadcom Limited
- BroadSoft, Inc.
- Brocade Communications Systems, Inc.
- CA Technologies
- Calix
- Capgemini
- Casa Systems
- Ceragon Networks
- Check Point Software
- China Comservice
- Ciena Corporation
- Cisco Systems
- Citrix Systems
- Clearfield
- Comarch
- Comba Telecom
- CommScope Holding
- Commvault Systems
- Comptel
- Coriant
- Corning
- CSG
- Cyan
- Cyient
- DASAN Zhone
- Datang Telecom Technology
- Dell Technologies
- Dixon Technologies
- DragonWave Inc.
- DXC Technology (aka CSC)
- DyCom Industries
- Dynatrace
- ECI Telecom
- Ericsson
- EXFO Inc
- Extreme Networks
- F5 Networks
- Fiberhome
- Fortinet
- Fujikura
- Fujitsu Limited
- Furukawa Electric
- General Cable
- Harmonic Inc.
- HCL Technologies
- Hengtong Optic-electric
- HFCL
- Hitachi
- HPE
- Huawei
- Huber+suhner AG
- IBM
- Infinera
- Infosys
- Inseego
- Intel
- Italtel
- ITOCHU Techno-Solutions Corporation
- Juniper Networks
- Kathrein
- Kudelski
- Kyndryl Holdings
- Lenovo
- MasTec
- Mavenir
- Metaswitch
- Microsoft
- Mitsubishi Electric
- NEC Corporation
- Net Insight
- Netcomm
- NetScout Systems
- Nexans
- Nokia
- Nutanix
- Openet
- OPTIVA
- Oracle
- Pace plc
- Palo Alto Networks
- Prysmian
- Radcom
- Radisys
- Radware
- Rakuten Group
- Red Hat
- Ribbon Communications
- Ruckus Wireless
- Samsung Electronics
- SAP SE
- SeaChange International, Inc.
- Sopra Steria
- Spirent Communications
- Sterlite Technologies
- Subex
- Sumitomo Electric
- Tata Consultancy Services
- TE Connectivity
- Tech Mahindra
- Technicolor
- Tejas Networks
- Transmode
- Trigiant Group
- Ubiquiti
- VMWare
- Vubiquity
- Westell
- Wipro
- Wiwynn
- YOFC
- ZTE
