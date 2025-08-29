Wellness Tourism Market Insights Report 2025-2030 with Exclusive Data on 40+ Vendors Including Accor, Hilton Worldwide, Hyatt Hotels, Marriott International, and Radisson Hotel

Dublin, Aug. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Wellness Tourism Market - Focused Insights 2025-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Wellness Tourism Market was valued at USD 954.11 Billion in 2024, and is projected to reach USD 1.68 trillion by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 9.90%

The global wellness tourism market report contains exclusive data on 42 vendors. The wellness tourism market is rapidly evolving, necessitating companies to differentiate their offerings to remain competitive. Generic services, such as standard spa resorts, pose significant risks. Differentiation strategies include utilizing traditional healing practices, natural resources, integrating wellness with other tourism types, and prioritizing authenticity and personalization.

Key vendors in the global wellness tourism market include Accor S.A., Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Hyatt Hotels Corporation, Marriott International, and Radisson Hotel Group. Additionally, other notable companies include Four Seasons, InterContinental Hotels Group, Omni Hotels & Resorts, and wellness-focused entities like Ananda in the Himalayas and Canyon Ranch. The market analysis indicates highly competitive rivalry through a Five Forces Analysis.



North America is the largest market, accounting for over 42% of the global wellness tourism industry in 2024. North America continues to lead the market due to the average spending per trip in the region is significantly higher than in other regions. North Americans tend to invest significantly more in wellness travel compared to other regions. Wellness tourists in North America consistently spend more per trip than typical travelers, with average expenditures notably higher than those in Europe or APAC.

This trend highlights the region's strong inclination toward premium wellness experiences. Recognizing this potential, several government entities are actively promoting wellness tourism. Over a third of U.S. states, especially in the western region, highlight offerings such as natural hot springs and spas on their official tourism websites. Similarly, a majority of Canadian provinces are also embracing wellness tourism in their promotional strategies.



The APAC region is the fastest-growing globally, with a CAGR of 13.32% during the forecast period. Increased health and wellness awareness, intensified by COVID-19, elevated stress, and fast-paced lifestyles, prompted a demand for rejuvenation and holistic well-being. APAC's rich cultural heritage, including ancient healing practices like Ayurveda, Traditional Chinese Medicine, and Thai massage, attracts wellness tourists. Deep-rooted spiritual practices such as meditation and mindfulness enhance the region's global appeal.

Governments are actively promoting wellness tourism as a vital economic sector, with a notable increase in countries highlighting wellness tourism platforms and offering economic incentives for related investments. Hospitality businesses can leverage the trend by creating comprehensive wellness programs that include spa treatments, fitness activities, healthy cuisines, and mindfulness practices. Personalization is essential, and mental wellness is prioritized. Nature-based wellness activities such as hiking, forest bathing, and eco-tours are gaining traction.

WELLNESS TOURISM MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Growth of Nature-Based and Eco-Wellness Travel



There is a rising demand for wellness experiences that connect travelers with nature, driven by modern stress and the desire to escape urban settings. Popular activities include hiking, forest bathing, and eco-tours in natural landscapes. Travelers increasingly prioritize sustainability and eco-friendly practices, seeking accommodations that use locally sourced organic ingredients. This trend encourages destinations to utilize natural assets, promote travel to less crowded areas, and push hospitality businesses towards sustainable design.



Demand for Personalized and Holistic Wellness



Wellness tourism is evolving into a proactive approach to enhance overall well-being across multiple dimensions. Travelers are prioritizing health, stress reduction, and longevity, leading to a demand for personalized wellness journeys. The market is expanding beyond traditional spa services to include mental wellness, specialized dietary programs, and fitness activities, often overlapping with medical tourism. This shift compels providers to diversify offerings and invest in professional expertise while developing adaptable programs for various interests.



Growing Awareness of Health and Well-Being



The COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated global awareness of health and well-being, driving growth in wellness tourism. Consumers now prioritize self-care, health maintenance, and sickness prevention, seeking rejuvenation and holistic wellness to manage stress and fast-paced lifestyles. The focus on both physical and mental health is prompting travelers to seek experiences that promote stress reduction, mindfulness, and emotional balance.



Shifts in Traveler Preferences and Expectations



Traveler preferences are shifting from traditional leisure activities to experiences that promote well-being and healthier lifestyles. There is an increasing demand for authentic, culturally immersive experiences linked to local traditions and natural assets. Personalization is essential, with travelers seeking customized itineraries and diverse offerings, including mental wellness retreats and fitness activities, transforming wellness travel into journeys of self-discovery.

KEY TAKEAWAYS

By Service Offerings: The lodging segment accounted for the largest market share of over 23%.

By Travel Purpose: The secondary purpose segment shows the highest growth of 10.03% during the forecast period.

By Travel Type: The domestic segment holds the largest share of the global wellness tourism market.

By Geography: North America is the largest market, accounting for over 42% of the global wellness tourism industry in 2024, and the APAC region is the fastest-growing globally, with a CAGR of 13.32 during the forecast period.

Growth Factor: The global wellness tourism market is set to grow due to growing health and well-being consciousness, and the evolution of traveler preferences and expectations.

KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED

How big is the global wellness tourism market?

What is the growth rate of the global wellness tourism market?

Who are the major players in the global wellness tourism market?

What are the key drivers of the global wellness tourism market?

Which region shows the highest growth in the global wellness tourism market?

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 163 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $954.11 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $1680.97 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.9% Regions Covered Global



Key Vendors

Accor S.A.

Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts

Hilton Worldwide Holdings

Hyatt Hotels Corporation

InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG)

Marriott International

Radisson Hotel Group

Other Prominent Vendors

Alba Wellness Valley by Fusion

Aman Group S.a.r.l.

Ananda In The Himalayas

Aro Ha

Bhutan Spirit Sanctuary

Blue Lagoon Iceland

Brenner's Park-Hotel & Spa

Canyon Ranch

Chiva-Som

Clinique La Prairie

COMO Shambhala

Euphoria Retreat (Greece)

Gaia Retreat & Spa (Australia)

Golden Door

Kamalaya Wellness Sanctuary (Thailand)

Lake Austin Spa Resort (Texas, USA)

Lanserhof Group (Germany)

Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group

Mekosha Ayurveda Spasuites Retreats

Niraamaya Wellness Retreats

Omni Hotels & Resorts

Palazzo Fiuggi (Italy)

Preidlhof Luxury Dolce Vita Resort (Italy)

Rancho La Puerta

Red Carnation Hotels

Red Mountain Resort

Rosewood Hotels and Resorts

Santani Wellness Resort (Sri Lanka)

SHA Wellness Clinic

Soneva Resorts (Maldives & Thailand)

Thanyapura Sports & Health Resort (Thailand)

The Asclepius Wellness Pvt. Ltd.

The Body Holiday (Saint Lucia)

The Ranch Malibu

Vana Retreats (India)

Vilalara Longevity Thalassa & Medical Spa (Portugal)

Wellness Retreats Thailand

Y01 Health Resort (New York, USA)

SEGMENTATION & FORECASTS

By Service Offerings Lodging Food & Beverage Wellness Activities In-country Travel Shopping Other Services (Including Concierge, Telecommunications, Travel Agent Services, Insurance, Etc.)

By Travel Purpose Secondary Wellness Traveler Primary Wellness Traveler

By Travel Type Domestic International

By Geography

North America US Canada

Europe Germany UK France Italy Switzerland

APAC China Japan India South Korea Australia

Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina

Middle East & Africa Turkey UAE Saudi Arabia



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/tpo68p

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment