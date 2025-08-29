Wellness Tourism Market Insights Report 2025-2030 with Exclusive Data on 40+ Vendors Including Accor, Hilton Worldwide, Hyatt Hotels, Marriott International, and Radisson Hotel

Dublin, Aug. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Wellness Tourism Market - Focused Insights 2025-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Wellness Tourism Market was valued at USD 954.11 Billion in 2024, and is projected to reach USD 1.68 trillion by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 9.90%
The global wellness tourism market report contains exclusive data on 42 vendors. The wellness tourism market is rapidly evolving, necessitating companies to differentiate their offerings to remain competitive. Generic services, such as standard spa resorts, pose significant risks. Differentiation strategies include utilizing traditional healing practices, natural resources, integrating wellness with other tourism types, and prioritizing authenticity and personalization.
Key vendors in the global wellness tourism market include Accor S.A., Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Hyatt Hotels Corporation, Marriott International, and Radisson Hotel Group. Additionally, other notable companies include Four Seasons, InterContinental Hotels Group, Omni Hotels & Resorts, and wellness-focused entities like Ananda in the Himalayas and Canyon Ranch. The market analysis indicates highly competitive rivalry through a Five Forces Analysis.
North America is the largest market, accounting for over 42% of the global wellness tourism industry in 2024. North America continues to lead the market due to the average spending per trip in the region is significantly higher than in other regions. North Americans tend to invest significantly more in wellness travel compared to other regions. Wellness tourists in North America consistently spend more per trip than typical travelers, with average expenditures notably higher than those in Europe or APAC.
This trend highlights the region's strong inclination toward premium wellness experiences. Recognizing this potential, several government entities are actively promoting wellness tourism. Over a third of U.S. states, especially in the western region, highlight offerings such as natural hot springs and spas on their official tourism websites. Similarly, a majority of Canadian provinces are also embracing wellness tourism in their promotional strategies.
The APAC region is the fastest-growing globally, with a CAGR of 13.32% during the forecast period. Increased health and wellness awareness, intensified by COVID-19, elevated stress, and fast-paced lifestyles, prompted a demand for rejuvenation and holistic well-being. APAC's rich cultural heritage, including ancient healing practices like Ayurveda, Traditional Chinese Medicine, and Thai massage, attracts wellness tourists. Deep-rooted spiritual practices such as meditation and mindfulness enhance the region's global appeal.
Governments are actively promoting wellness tourism as a vital economic sector, with a notable increase in countries highlighting wellness tourism platforms and offering economic incentives for related investments. Hospitality businesses can leverage the trend by creating comprehensive wellness programs that include spa treatments, fitness activities, healthy cuisines, and mindfulness practices. Personalization is essential, and mental wellness is prioritized. Nature-based wellness activities such as hiking, forest bathing, and eco-tours are gaining traction.
WELLNESS TOURISM MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Growth of Nature-Based and Eco-Wellness Travel
There is a rising demand for wellness experiences that connect travelers with nature, driven by modern stress and the desire to escape urban settings. Popular activities include hiking, forest bathing, and eco-tours in natural landscapes. Travelers increasingly prioritize sustainability and eco-friendly practices, seeking accommodations that use locally sourced organic ingredients. This trend encourages destinations to utilize natural assets, promote travel to less crowded areas, and push hospitality businesses towards sustainable design.
Demand for Personalized and Holistic Wellness
Wellness tourism is evolving into a proactive approach to enhance overall well-being across multiple dimensions. Travelers are prioritizing health, stress reduction, and longevity, leading to a demand for personalized wellness journeys. The market is expanding beyond traditional spa services to include mental wellness, specialized dietary programs, and fitness activities, often overlapping with medical tourism. This shift compels providers to diversify offerings and invest in professional expertise while developing adaptable programs for various interests.
Growing Awareness of Health and Well-Being
The COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated global awareness of health and well-being, driving growth in wellness tourism. Consumers now prioritize self-care, health maintenance, and sickness prevention, seeking rejuvenation and holistic wellness to manage stress and fast-paced lifestyles. The focus on both physical and mental health is prompting travelers to seek experiences that promote stress reduction, mindfulness, and emotional balance.
Shifts in Traveler Preferences and Expectations
Traveler preferences are shifting from traditional leisure activities to experiences that promote well-being and healthier lifestyles. There is an increasing demand for authentic, culturally immersive experiences linked to local traditions and natural assets. Personalization is essential, with travelers seeking customized itineraries and diverse offerings, including mental wellness retreats and fitness activities, transforming wellness travel into journeys of self-discovery.
KEY TAKEAWAYS
- By Service Offerings: The lodging segment accounted for the largest market share of over 23%.
- By Travel Purpose: The secondary purpose segment shows the highest growth of 10.03% during the forecast period.
- By Travel Type: The domestic segment holds the largest share of the global wellness tourism market.
- By Geography: North America is the largest market, accounting for over 42% of the global wellness tourism industry in 2024, and the APAC region is the fastest-growing globally, with a CAGR of 13.32 during the forecast period.
- Growth Factor: The global wellness tourism market is set to grow due to growing health and well-being consciousness, and the evolution of traveler preferences and expectations.
KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED
- How big is the global wellness tourism market?
- What is the growth rate of the global wellness tourism market?
- Who are the major players in the global wellness tourism market?
- What are the key drivers of the global wellness tourism market?
- Which region shows the highest growth in the global wellness tourism market?
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|163
|Forecast Period
|2024 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$954.11 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$1680.97 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|9.9%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Vendors
- Accor S.A.
- Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts
- Hilton Worldwide Holdings
- Hyatt Hotels Corporation
- InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG)
- Marriott International
- Radisson Hotel Group
Other Prominent Vendors
- Alba Wellness Valley by Fusion
- Aman Group S.a.r.l.
- Ananda In The Himalayas
- Aro Ha
- Bhutan Spirit Sanctuary
- Blue Lagoon Iceland
- Brenner's Park-Hotel & Spa
- Canyon Ranch
- Chiva-Som
- Clinique La Prairie
- COMO Shambhala
- Euphoria Retreat (Greece)
- Gaia Retreat & Spa (Australia)
- Golden Door
- Kamalaya Wellness Sanctuary (Thailand)
- Lake Austin Spa Resort (Texas, USA)
- Lanserhof Group (Germany)
- Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group
- Mekosha Ayurveda Spasuites Retreats
- Niraamaya Wellness Retreats
- Omni Hotels & Resorts
- Palazzo Fiuggi (Italy)
- Preidlhof Luxury Dolce Vita Resort (Italy)
- Rancho La Puerta
- Red Carnation Hotels
- Red Mountain Resort
- Rosewood Hotels and Resorts
- Santani Wellness Resort (Sri Lanka)
- SHA Wellness Clinic
- Soneva Resorts (Maldives & Thailand)
- Thanyapura Sports & Health Resort (Thailand)
- The Asclepius Wellness Pvt. Ltd.
- The Body Holiday (Saint Lucia)
- The Ranch Malibu
- Vana Retreats (India)
- Vilalara Longevity Thalassa & Medical Spa (Portugal)
- Wellness Retreats Thailand
- Y01 Health Resort (New York, USA)
SEGMENTATION & FORECASTS
- By Service Offerings
- Lodging
- Food & Beverage
- Wellness Activities
- In-country Travel
- Shopping
- Other Services (Including Concierge, Telecommunications, Travel Agent Services, Insurance, Etc.)
- By Travel Purpose
- Secondary Wellness Traveler
- Primary Wellness Traveler
- By Travel Type
- Domestic
- International
- By Geography
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- UK
- France
- Italy
- Switzerland
- APAC
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Australia
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Argentina
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- UAE
- Saudi Arabia
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/tpo68p
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment