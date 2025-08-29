ECARX Powers Launch of the Volvo XC70 Hybrid Mid-Size Luxury SUV

SHANGHAI, Aug. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ECARX (Nasdaq: ECX), a global mobility technology provider, today announced that its Antora® 1000 Pro computing platform and Cloudpeak® cross-domain software stack will power the intelligent cockpit of the Volvo XC70 hybrid mid-size luxury SUV. XC70 made its global debut and officially began pre-sales on August 27, 2025, becoming the first model to feature Volvo's SMA super hybrid architecture.

Guided by Volvo's safety philosophy, ECARX and Volvo worked closely throughout the development and lifecycle of XC70. This collaboration covered every aspect of the model design and development, including hardware design, system architecture, operating systems, HMI, application ecosystem, functional safety, informational security, and quality control. By embedding AI-powered features such as multi-zone voice recognition, personalized driving-scenario automation and intuitive 2D-line plus 3D-rendered UI designs, ECARX enables premium automakers to differentiate their offerings, provide seamless and effortless human-machine interaction, and redefine the in-vehicle user experience.

Volvo emphasized a minimalist design for XC70, distinguishing it from the more complex interfaces commonly seen in premium vehicles. This approach aims to enhance the simplicity and elegance of its design, delivering a more intuitive and refined user experience.

Ziyu Shen, Chairman and CEO of ECARX, commented, “Supporting the launch of XC70 marks another significant milestone following the successful global launch of Volvo EX30 across more than 100 countries in 2023. This achievement demonstrates the maturity and rapidly expanding global deployment of our intelligent cockpit solutions among premium automotive brands. By continually innovating and drawing on our extensive experience in end-to-end development, we are better equipped that even to support automakers around the world.”

About ECARX

ECARX (Nasdaq: ECX) is a global automotive technology provider with capabilities to deliver turnkey solutions for next-generation smart vehicles, from the system on a chip (SoC), to central computing platforms, and software. As automakers develop new electric vehicle architectures from the ground up, ECARX is developing full-stack solutions to enhance the user experience, while reducing complexity and cost.

Founded in 2017 and listed on the Nasdaq in 2022, ECARX now has over 1,600 employees based in 13 major locations in China, UK, USA, Singapore, Malaysia, Sweden and Germany. The co-founders are two automotive entrepreneurs, Chairman and CEO Ziyu Shen, and Eric Li (Li Shufu), who is also the founder and chairman of Zhejiang Geely Holding Group — with ownership interests in global brands including Lotus, Lynk & Co, Geely Galaxy, Polestar, smart, and Volvo Cars. ECARX also works with other well-known automakers, including Volkswagen Group, FAW Group and Dongfeng Peugeot-Citroën. To date, ECARX products can be found in over 9.3 million vehicles worldwide.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains statements that are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on management’s beliefs and expectations as well as on assumptions made by and data currently available to management, appear in a number of places throughout this document and include statements regarding, amongst other things, results of operations, financial condition, liquidity, prospects, growth, strategies and the industry in which we operate. The use of words “expects”, “intends”, “anticipates”, “estimates”, “predicts”, “believes”, “should”, “potential”, “may”, “preliminary”, “forecast”, “objective”, “plan”, or “target”, and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including, but not limited to statements regarding our intentions, beliefs or current expectations concerning, among other things, results of operations, financial condition, liquidity, prospects, growth, strategies, future market conditions or economic performance and developments in the capital and credit markets and expected future financial performance, and the markets in which we operate.

For a discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statement, see ECARX’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. ECARX undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances, except as required by applicable law.

Investor Contacts:

ir@ecarxgroup.com

Media Contacts:

ecarx@christensencomms.com