High Arctic Overseas Announces Annual General and Special Meeting Results

CALGARY, Alberta, Aug. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- High Arctic Overseas Holdings Corp. (TSXV: HOH) (the “Corporation” or “High Arctic Overseas”) is pleased to announce the results of the annual general and special meeting of the shareholders of High Arctic Overseas held on August 28, 2025 (the “Meeting”). 31 shareholders holding a total of 7,139,376 common shares of the Corporation were represented at the Meeting in person or proxy, representing approximately 57.35% of the total votes attached to all issued and outstanding common shares of the Corporation as of the record date on July 11, 2025. All matters put forth at the Meeting were approved.

In respect of the election of directors, the shareholders approved fixing the number of directors at three with each nominee named in the Corporation’s management information circular dated July 18, 2025 being considered for election as directors. The detailed results of the vote for the election of directors, which was conducted by ballot, are set out below:

VOTES FOR VOTES WITHHELD Michael R. Binnion ‎99.46%‎

‎(6,851,159)‎



‎0.54%‎

‎(37,276)‎



Michael J. (Mike) Maguire ‎99.44%‎

‎(6,849,662)‎



‎0.56%‎

‎(38,773)‎



Bruce Apana ‎99.47%‎

‎(6,852,234)‎



‎0.53%‎

‎(36,201)‎





At the Meeting, the shareholders also approved a resolution appointing KPMG LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, as auditors of the Corporation and a resolution re-approving the omnibus equity incentive plan of the Corporation.

About High Arctic ‎Overseas Holdings Corp.

High Arctic Overseas is a market leader in Papua New Guinea providing drilling and specialized well completion services, manpower solutions and supplies rental equipment including rig matting, camps, material handling and drilling support equipment.

