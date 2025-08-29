Amicus Therapeutics to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences in September 2025

PRINCETON, N.J., Aug. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amicus Therapeutics (Nasdaq: FOLD) today announced that management will participate in upcoming presentations at the following investor conferences in September.
- Cantor Global Healthcare Conference 2025 in New York, NY, on Wednesday, September 3, 2025, at 10:20 a.m. ET
- Morgan Stanley 23rd Annual Global Healthcare Conference 2025 in New York, NY on Tuesday, September 9, 2025, at 3:20 p.m. ET
A live audio webcast of each presentation can also be accessed via the investors section of the Amicus Therapeutics corporate website at https://ir.amicusrx.com/events-and-presentations.
About Amicus Therapeutics
Amicus Therapeutics (Nasdaq: FOLD) is a global, patient-dedicated biotechnology company focused on discovering, developing and delivering novel high-quality medicines for people living with rare diseases. With extraordinary patient focus, Amicus Therapeutics is committed to advancing and expanding a pipeline of cutting-edge, first- or best-in-class medicines for rare diseases. For more information please visit the company’s website at www.amicusrx.com, and follow on X and LinkedIn.
CONTACT:
Investors:
Amicus Therapeutics
Andrew Faughnan
Vice President, Investor Relations
afaughnan@amicusrx.com
(609) 662-3809
Media:
Amicus Therapeutics
Diana Moore
Vice President, Corporate Communications
dmoore@amicusrx.com
(609) 662-5079
FOLD–G