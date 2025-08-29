MONEFI Launches European Fixed Income Investment Hub Amid Attractive Bond Market Conditions

LONDON, Aug. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MONEFI today announced the launch of its new European Fixed Income Investment Hub, a strategic initiative designed to help global investors take advantage of the most attractive bond yields seen in over a decade across the UK and European markets.

The move comes amid surging government bond yields across the region, driven by elevated interest rates, rising fiscal spending, and macroeconomic uncertainty—all of which are creating prime opportunities for fixed income investors.





MoneFi Logo

“We believe this is a generational moment for bond investors,” said William Hughes, Head of Fixed Income at MONEFI. “Yields haven’t looked this compelling in over 15 years. Our new platform gives institutional and private clients direct, guided access to sovereign and investment-grade opportunities across the UK and Europe.”

Strategic Timing Backed by Market Fundamentals

UK Gilt Yields at Multi-Decade Highs: 10-year UK gilts are hovering around 4.8%, while 30-year yields have surpassed 5.5%, presenting rare long-term income opportunities.

European Bond Market Repricing: Political volatility in France, ECB rate cuts, and diverging growth paths are generating pricing inefficiencies across the eurozone, particularly in core and peripheral sovereign debt.

Diversification Potential: With equities showing signs of fatigue and real rates turning positive, bonds now offer both income and risk diversification.

“We’re seeing strong demand from investors seeking to lock in yields before central banks pivot more decisively toward easing,” said John Newman, Senior Wealth Advisor. “Our platform is built to meet that demand, offering both advisory and managed strategies across the maturity curve.”

About the European Fixed Income Investment Hub

MONEFI new hub will offer:

Dedicated research and strategy on UK gilts, Eurozone government bonds, and corporate fixed income.

Tailored portfolio construction for institutional investors, family offices, and high-net-worth clients.

Proprietary yield monitoring tools and active risk management.

The division will be based in London, with satellite support from Frankfurt and Paris, ensuring full coverage of the continent’s bond markets.

Why Now?

With inflation moderating but growth still uneven, many economists forecast that central banks may begin cutting rates in 2026. For investors, the current window may represent a peak yield environment—and a chance to build income-focused portfolios at historically advantageous levels.

“Bonds are back—and in a big way,” added William Hughes. “We’re proud to offer a gateway into one of the most compelling fixed income environments in recent memory.”

Media Contact

MONEFI Limited

Hello@monefi.com

+44 (0)20 8002 8761

About MONEFI

MONEFI is a UK-based financial advisory and asset management firm, providing institutional-grade research, strategy, and investment management across equities, fixed income, and alternatives. With offices in London, Frankfurt, and Paris, the firm delivers data-driven solutions to investors.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e0d2ec59-f482-42da-a04b-f188c4d7034b