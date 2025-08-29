India Conversational AI Business Analysis Report 2025-2030 | Enhancing Customer Service in Banking Via Chatbots and Regional Language Support, Positioning India As a Global AI Leader

Dublin, Aug. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Conversational AI Market in India (2025 - 2030)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



In 2024, the Conversational AI market in India was valued at INR 38.10 Bn and is expected to reach INR 152.31 Bn by 2030, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of ~ 26.22% during the 2025 - 2030 period.



The Conversational AI Market in India involves the development and deployment of AI-driven tools that enable automated, real-time interactions between machines and humans. India's rapidly expanding digital infrastructure, combined with an increasing number of internet users and smartphone penetration, is facilitating the widespread use of Conversational AI.



The rapid evolution of voice assistants, supported by the rise of smart devices like smartphones, speakers, and wearables, is positioning India as a competitive player in the global conversational AI space.



Market drivers:

Banks and fintech firms use AI chatbots, like HDFC Bank's Eva, ICICI Bank's iPal, and Axis Bank's Axis Aha to resolve queries quickly, improving customer satisfaction and support efficiency.

Conversational AI helps detect suspicious transactions, enhancing security through real-time alerts and predictive analytics.

Market trends:

AI integrates text, voice, and visual inputs to enhance user experiences, enabling smoother interactions across chatbots, voice assistants, and smart devices.

Conversational AI is increasingly supporting regional languages, enabling deeper engagement with non-English speakers across banking, e-commerce, and government services.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1: Executive Summary



Chapter 2: Socio-Economic Indicators



Chapter 3: Introduction

3.1. Market definition and structure



Chapter 4: Market Overview

4.1. Conversational AI Market in India - An Overview

4.2. Market Size and Growth Forecast Based on Value (2023 - 2030e)



Chapter 5: Market Influencers

5.1. Market drivers

5.2. Market challenges



Chapter 6: Market Trends

6.1. Key Market Trends



Chapter 7: Government Initiatives

7.1. Favorable Government Initiatives



Chapter 8: Competitive Landscape

8.1. HCL Technologies Limited

Company information

Business description

Products/Services

Key people

Financial snapshot

Key ratios

Key financial performance indicators

Key business segments

Key geographic segments

8.2. Infosys Limited

8.3. Tata Consultancy Services Limited

8.4. Tech Mahindra Limited

8.5. Wipro Limited

8.6. Jio Haptik Technologies Limited

8.7. Google India Private Limited

8.8. IBM India Private Limited

8.9. Microsoft Corporation (India) Private Limited

8.10. Uniphore Software Systems Private Limited



Chapter 9: Recent Developments

9.1. Key Recent Developments



Chapter 10: Appendix

10.1. About the Publisher

10.2. Research methodology

10.3. Disclaimer

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8j7max

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.