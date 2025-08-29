India Artificial Intelligence in Retail and E-commerce Market Report 2025-2030 | Reshaping the Landscape with GAI, Real-Time Analytics, and Fraud Prevention Driving Personalization and Efficiency

India's AI-driven retail and e-commerce market is poised for rapid growth between 2025 and 2030, driven by machine learning, automation, and personalized consumer experiences. Key areas include inventory management, customer engagement, and fraud detection. Despite past investment fluctuations, AI spending surged by 52% in 2024. Enhanced customer support via AI chatbots and real-time analytics are transforming operations. As AI reshapes India’s retail landscape, businesses investing in AI solutions will gain a competitive edge in this dynamic market.

 | Source: Research and Markets Research and Markets

Dublin, Aug. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Artificial Intelligence in Retail and E-commerce Market in India (2025 - 2030)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

India's AI-driven retail and e-commerce market is set for significant expansion between 2025 and 2030, fuelled by advancements in machine learning, automation, and personalized consumer experiences.

Growing AI adoption in inventory management, customer engagement, and fraud detection will drive efficiency and profitability. As businesses leverage AI for predictive analytics and hyper-personalization, the sector is poised for transformation. Companies that integrate AI-driven solutions and adapt to evolving consumer demands will gain a competitive edge in this dynamic and rapidly evolving market.

Market insights:

The AI-driven retail and e-commerce market in India is set for significant growth from 2025 to 2030, fuelled by increasing investments and deeper AI integration. AI-powered solutions are enhancing decision-making in product management, marketing, and customer engagement, enabling faster and more efficient operations.

The adoption of AI chatbots is improving customer support, while automation is making retail more human-centric. AI funding peaked at USD 5.2 billion in 2022, and despite a decline to USD 1.1 billion in 2023, investments remained a priority. In 2024, AI spending surged by 52%, with companies allocating 3.32% of revenue to AI initiatives. With strong government support and evolving digital infrastructure, AI adoption will continue to reshape the industry.

Market Trends:

AI is revolutionizing India's retail and e-commerce sectors by driving personalized shopping experiences, with 71% of retail businesses expected to adopt generative AI by 2024. AI-powered recommendation engines, like Amazon's Rufus, refine product suggestions and enhance user engagement. AI-driven commerce conversations are becoming integral, with platforms like Flipkart's 'Flippi' assisting shoppers in real-time.

AI is further optimizing supply chains, as seen with Swiggy's AI-driven warehouse expansion for faster deliveries. Additionally, AI enhances fraud prevention, with companies like Infibeam Avenues developing AI-based authentication solutions. Real-time analytics with Edge AI is improving operational efficiency, such as AI-driven people-counting systems for retail analytics. As AI adoption deepens, businesses integrating automation, personalization, and real-time insights will gain a competitive advantage in India's evolving digital marketplace.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1: Executive Summary

Chapter 2: Socio-Economic Indicators

Chapter 3: Introduction
3.1. Market Definition and Structure
3.2. Retail Industry in India
3.3. Major Stakeholders
3.4. E-commerce Platforms - An Overview

Chapter 4: Market Overview
4.1. Artificial Intelligence in Retail and E-commerce Market in India - An Overview
4.2. Investments in AI for Retail and E-commerce in India

Chapter 5: Market Influencers
5.1. Market Drivers
5.2. Market Challenges

Chapter 6: Market Trends
6.1. Key Market Trends

Chapter 7: Case Studies
7.1. Case study - Amazon India Limited
7.2. Case study - Flipkart Internet Private Limited
7.3. Case study - Reliance Industries Limited (RIL)
7.4. Case study - Zomato Limited

Chapter 8: Competitive Landscape
8.1. Infosys Limited

  • Company Information
  • Business Description
  • Products/Services
  • Key People
  • Financial Snapshot
  • Key Ratios
  • Key Financial Performance Indicators
  • Key Business Segments
  • Key Geographic Segments

8.2. Tata Consultancy Services Limited
8.3. Wipro Limited
8.4. Adobe Systems India Private Limited
8.5. Akamai Technologies India Private Limited
8.6. Amazon Internet Services Private Limited
8.7. Cloudflare, Inc.
8.8. Google India Private Limited
8.9. IBM India Private Limited
8.10. Microsoft Corporation (India) Pvt. Ltd.

Chapter 9: Recent Developments

Chapter 10: Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/u9ulj6

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

 

            








        

            

                

                    
Tags

                            
                                AI Chatbot
                            
                            
                                Artificial Intelligence 
                            
                            
                                Chatbot
                            
                            
                                E Commerce
                            
                            
                                E Commerce Platform
                            
                            
                                E-Business
                            
                            
                                Edge AI
                            
                            
                                Generative AI
                            

                



        


    

        
Related Links

        
    



    

        

        
Contact Data

        


    
    

 
    



        


        
        
        
    

        






        

            

                

                    

                        
Recommended Reading