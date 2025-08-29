Gauzy Selected as Exclusive Smart Glass Supplier to One of the Top 3 U.S. Financial Institutions for Nationwide Commercial Offices

Initial installations completed in multiple locations; multi-phase rollout planned across additional sites

No-substitution specification secures Gauzy’s long-term position with a Fortune 100 financial services leader in current and future projects

NEW YORK, Aug. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gauzy Ltd. (Nasdaq: GAUZ) (“Gauzy” or the “Company”), a global leader in vision and light control technologies, today announced it has been selected as the exclusive smart glass supplier for a Fortune 100 financial services leader. Passing rigorous testing, Gauzy was selected for its product reliability and exceptional customer service. This milestone validates Gauzy’s differentiated technology and supports the Company’s strategy to scale deployments across high-value institutional environments.

Gauzy’s smart glass has already been installed in multiple office locations across the United States, including Texas, Florida, and Pennsylvania, among other financial hubs. The project is expected to expand over time as new facilities are built, and existing sites are modernized.

With leading financial institutions investing heavily in office modernization to improve adaptability, customer experience, and sustainability, Gauzy’s selection underscores the Company’s role in shaping next-generation office design.

“This program with a Fortune 100 financial services leader is a meaningful validation of our technology and our ability to execute at scale,” said Eyal Peso, CEO of Gauzy. “As a strategic engagement, it increases exposure to entities with the potential to leverage Gauzy’s technologies while establishing a repeatable template for financial service environments. We are proud to deliver projects that provide privacy on demand, enhanced security, and energy efficiency, while supporting our long-term growth objectives.”

Strategic Significance of the Program

Nationwide scalability: Engagement establishes Gauzy as a standard supplier for new office construction and modernization projects, creating recurring demand potential.

Energy efficiency & ESG alignment: According to the U.S. Department of Energy, dynamic glazing can reduce building energy use by up to 20–30%, supporting the client’s sustainability goals and reinforcing Gauzy’s relevance in ESG-focused markets.

Long-term growth signal: Early installations demonstrate execution capability, while the planned multi-phase rollout provides visibility into a pipeline of future deployments.



This engagement reflects Gauzy’s focus on scalable platforms that can be standardized across network locations, creating operational efficiencies for customers while driving recurring demand for the Company’s materials, controls, and services.

About Gauzy

Gauzy Ltd. is a fully-integrated light and vision control company, focused on the research, development, manufacturing, and marketing of vision and light control technologies that are developed to support safe, sustainable, comfortable, and agile user experiences across various industries. Headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel, the company has additional subsidiaries and entities based in Germany, France, the United States, Canada, China, Singapore, and the United Arab Emirates. Gauzy serves leading brands across aeronautics, automotive, and architecture in over 60 countries through direct fulfillment and a certified and trained distribution channel.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. federal securities laws. These statements may include, but are not limited to, statements regarding Gauzy Ltd.’s expected financial performance, future growth, strategic plans, product development, market expansion, business outlook, and milestones. Words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “seek,” “should,” “target,” “will,” “would,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements.

These forward-looking statements reflect Gauzy’s current views with respect to future events and are based on assumptions and information currently available to the company. Actual results may differ materially from those projected due to a number of risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, those related to market conditions, customer demand, product performance, economic conditions, competition, and other factors beyond the company’s control.

For a detailed discussion of these and other risks that may impact Gauzy’s business, please refer to the company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F. Gauzy undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments, or otherwise, except as required by law.

