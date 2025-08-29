Avadel Pharmaceuticals to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

DUBLIN, Aug. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (Nasdaq: AVDL), a biopharmaceutical company focused on transforming medicines to transform lives, announced today that members of management will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:

2025 Wells Fargo Healthcare Conference: Fireside chat on Friday, September 5 at 11:00 a.m. ET.

Morgan Stanley 23 rd Annual Global Healthcare Conference: Fireside chat on Tuesday, September 9 at 1:05 p.m. ET.

Annual Global Healthcare Conference: Fireside chat on Tuesday, September 9 at 1:05 p.m. ET. H.C. Wainwright 27th Annual Global Investment Conference: Fireside chat on Wednesday, September 10 at 9:30 a.m. ET.





A live webcast of these events, as well as archived recordings, will be available on Avadel’s Investor Relations website, investors.avadel.com, for 90 days following each conference.

About Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (Nasdaq: AVDL) is a biopharmaceutical company focused on transforming medicines to transform lives. Our approach includes applying innovative solutions to the development of medications that address the challenges patients face with current treatment options. Avadel’s commercial product, LUMRYZ™, was approved by the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) as the first and only once-at-bedtime oxybate for the treatment of cataplexy or EDS in patients 7 years of age and older with narcolepsy. For more information, please visit www.avadel.com.

Investor Contact:

Austin Murtagh

Precision AQ

Austin.murtagh@precisionaq.com

(212) 698-8696

Media Contact:

Alyssa Ramirez

Real Chemistry

aramirez@realchemistry.com