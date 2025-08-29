Plumas Bank Releases 2025 Corporate Citizenship Report: Client Support, Workforce Development, & Sound Governance Strengthen Shareholder Value

RENO, Nev., Aug. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Plumas Bank, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ: PLBC), today announced the publication of its 2025 Corporate Citizenship Report. The report highlights how Plumas Bank’s values-based philosophy fuels continued growth, strengthens competitiveness, and drives measurable returns for investors.

“This report reflects the deliberate, steady approach that has guided Plumas Bank for more than four decades,” said Andrew Ryback, Plumas Bank President and CEO. “Our strategy is built on disciplined governance and a clear focus on client success. Through deliberate, measured decisions and continued investment in our people, we are building sustainable growth and long-term value for our shareholders.”

The 2025 Corporate Citizenship Report is organized around Plumas Bank’s newly refined mission, vision, and values — introduced earlier this year as the foundation for its next phase of growth. The report shows how this framework translates into concrete practices and measurable outcomes that strengthen the bank’s position in today’s competitive financial services landscape.

Highlights from the 2025 Corporate Citizenship Report:

Client Advocacy and Support – Plumas Bank’s client-first philosophy is reflected through personalized solutions and high-touch engagement. This approach reinforces both client loyalty and long-term portfolio stability.





– Plumas Bank’s client-first philosophy is reflected through personalized solutions and high-touch engagement. This approach reinforces both client loyalty and long-term portfolio stability. Investment in People – The bank’s values emphasize empowering its workforce through career development and education. Robust educational support programs, leadership training, and stories like that of Senior Vice President of Digital Banking Sarena Barker — who advanced from entry-level to officer — demonstrate the strength of this commitment.





– The bank’s values emphasize empowering its workforce through career development and education. Robust educational support programs, leadership training, and stories like that of Senior Vice President of Digital Banking Sarena Barker — who advanced from entry-level to officer — demonstrate the strength of this commitment. Expansion Through Strategic Acquisition – In 2025, Plumas Bank successfully completed the acquisition of Cornerstone Community Bank, expanding its presence in Northern California and broadening its client base. This integration enhances the bank’s long-term stability, broadens its reach, and supports continued growth for clients, communities, and shareholders alike.





– In 2025, Plumas Bank successfully completed the acquisition of Cornerstone Community Bank, expanding its presence in Northern California and broadening its client base. This integration enhances the bank’s long-term stability, broadens its reach, and supports continued growth for clients, communities, and shareholders alike. Strong Governance, Stable Performance – Recognition for financial strength and risk management underscores the bank’s disciplined culture. Consistent stability and prudent oversight reinforce stakeholder confidence in the bank’s trajectory. Plumas Bank maintains its reputation as a well-capitalized, award-winning institution.





– Recognition for financial strength and risk management underscores the bank’s disciplined culture. Consistent stability and prudent oversight reinforce stakeholder confidence in the bank’s trajectory. Plumas Bank maintains its reputation as a well-capitalized, award-winning institution. Commitment to Communities – The bank’s values extend outward into the communities it serves. Employees volunteer hundreds of hours, advancing financial literacy for thousands of community members and strengthening local economies.





“Plumas Bank’s long history of responsible growth reflects our strong governance culture and commitment to stakeholders,” said Heidi Seevers O’Gara, board member and chair of Plumas Bank’s Corporate Governance & Compensation Committee. “Investors can be confident in our history of consistent performance and in our continued dedication to strengthening the communities we serve.”

Plumas Bank was founded in 1980 by business leaders in Quincy, Calif., with the vision of building a strong, community-focused financial institution. From those roots, the bank has steadily expanded across Northern California and Nevada and into Oregon, strengthening its footprint through organic growth and strategic acquisitions. Today, with combined assets reaching $2.3 billion, 250 team members, a proven record of profitability, and a growing regional presence, Plumas Bank stands as a stable and scalable financial institution positioned for continued growth.

The full 2025 Corporate Citizenship Report is available on Plumas Bancorp’s investor relations website.

About Plumas Bancorp and Plumas Bank

Plumas Bank is a locally managed, award-winning community bank founded in 1980 and headquartered in Quincy, Calif. It is a subsidiary of Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ: PLBC), a bank-holding company headquartered in Reno, Nev. With 19 branch offices serving Northeastern California and Northern Nevada, and loan production offices in California and southern Oregon, Plumas Bank offers a wide range of financial services to consumers and businesses and is a Preferred Lender with the U.S. Small Business Administration. Member FDIC. Equal Housing Lender. For more information regarding Plumas Bancorp and Plumas Bank, visit plumasbank.com.

Contact:

Jamie Huynh, AVP/Assistant Corporate Secretary & Investor Relations Coordinator

investorrelations@plumasbank.com

775.786.0907 x8908

