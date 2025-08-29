Blum Holdings Inc. Releases First Half 2025 Executive Summary

DOWNEY, Calif., Aug. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blum Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB: BLMH) (the “Company,” “Blüm,” “Blüm Holdings,” “we” or “us”), a California-based publicly traded holding company, is pleased to announce the release of its “First Half 2025 Executive Summary.”

“The first half of 2025 marks the close of Blüm’s turnaround phase and the beginning of a new chapter,” said Sabas Carrillo, Chief Executive Officer of Blüm Holdings. “Through disciplined restructuring, substantial cost reductions, and strategic growth initiatives—including new retail locations and reinvigorated brands—we have transformed our financial and operational foundation, positioning the Company for sustainable growth and long-term value creation.”

The full “First Half 2025 Executive Summary,” including detailed financial highlights, operational updates, and management commentary, is available here.

About Blüm Holdings

Blüm Holdings is a leader in the cannabis sector. Our commitment to quality, innovation, and customer service makes us a trusted name in the cannabis industry, dedicated to shaping its future. Blüm Holdings, through its subsidiaries, operates leading dispensaries throughout California as well as several leading company-owned brands including Korova, known for its high potency products across multiple product categories, including the legendary 1000 mg THC Black Bar. As both a holding company and a marketing platform, Blüm aims to leverage its growing ecosystem to accelerate customer and retail investor acquisition, increase brand awareness, and create value across its portfolio.

