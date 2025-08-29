Dimora PHMB Cleanser Brings Clinical-Grade Wound Care Into Everyday Homes

NEW YORK, Aug. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chronic wounds remain one of the toughest challenges in modern healthcare. Dimora Medical, a company dedicated to simplifying chronic disease care for aging populations, today launches Dimora PHMB Skin and Wound Cleanser to help close that gap in chronic wound care. Research shows that more than 78% of chronic wounds are complicated by biofilms, which are protective layers of bacteria that slow healing and increase infection risk. The PHMB Skin and Wound Cleanser is designed to break down stubborn biofilms and kill 99.99% of bacteria within minutes. Simple to use and backed by strong clinical evidence, it helps caregivers protect loved ones more effectively while easing the burden of home wound care.

Breaking Down Biofilms for Faster Healing

One of the standout features of the Dimora PHMB Skin and Wound Cleanser is its ability to tackle biofilms, a hidden barrier that makes chronic wounds so hard to treat. Biofilms are slimy layers formed by bacteria on the wound surface. They protect microbes from the body’s defenses and from treatments, often delaying healing and raising the risk of infection.

The cleanser’s main ingredient, Polyhexamethylene Biguanide (PHMB), has been shown to break down these biofilms quickly and effectively. In tests, PHMB removed 99.49% of biofilm within three minutes and reached 99.99% after seven minutes. Once the biofilm barrier is cleared, antimicrobial dressings and the body’s natural healing process can work as intended. Compared with hypochlorous or saline-based solutions, PHMB has consistently demonstrated stronger activity against biofilms of common wound pathogens like Staphylococcus aureus and Pseudomonas aeruginosa.

For caregivers at home, this means fewer complications, less risk of infection, and a more reliable path to wound healing. It’s an advanced solution that brings clinical-level effectiveness into everyday care.

Rapid Antimicrobial Power for Safer Home Care

Beyond clearing biofilms, the Dimora PHMB Skin and Wound Cleanser works as an antiseptic skin cleanser , delivering fast and powerful antimicrobial action. For infected wounds, it kills 99.99% of bacteria in just two minutes. For non-infected wounds, that same level of protection is reached in as little as one minute. That kind of speed matters in home care, where infection risk is high and every delay can slow recovery.

In practical terms, this means a caregiver can clean and protect a wound quickly without multiple steps or long waiting times. Families managing diabetic foot ulcers, post-surgical incisions, or even everyday cuts in older adults know that speed makes a difference. Each application reduces the chance of infection, lowers stress for the caregiver, and keeps the patient more comfortable at home. By minimizing complications, the cleanser also helps families avoid repeat clinic visits and gives them greater confidence in daily wound management.

Long-Lasting Protection Families Can Count On

Consistency matters in wound care, especially for families managing chronic conditions day after day. The Dimora PHMB Skin and Wound Cleanser isn’t just effective the first time you use it—it maintains its antimicrobial strength over time. In testing under USP <51>, an internationally recognized standard for antimicrobial effectiveness, the cleanser exceeded expectations. Even after being opened for 28 days, it still delivered a 99.99% reduction in bacteria, ensuring safety and stability with every use. For caregivers at home, this reliability goes beyond a technical detail. It means fewer worries about whether a bottle has lost its strength or needs to be replaced too quickly. By contrast, hypochlorous-based solutions are less stable and less effective against wound pathogens over time. PHMB gives families peace of mind and consistent performance. With Dimora, caregivers can spend less energy tracking expiration dates and more time focusing on what truly matters—supporting their loved one’s healing.

Making Home Care Easy, Reliable, and Safe

Dimora’s vision is clear: make home care easy and become the trusted wound care expert for families. The PHMB Skin and Wound Cleanser reflects that mission by bringing clinical strength into everyday use. Acting as a wound wash, antiseptic skin cleanser, and reliable antibacterial wash, it supports chronic wound care at home. From diabetic foot ulcers to surgical sites, its proven biofilm removal gives patients a better path to healing and provides caregivers with real peace of mind.

For families, that means fewer complications, less stress, and safer home care with every use. The Dimora PHMB Skin and Wound Cleanser is available now for $15.99 on Amazon

About Dimora

Dimora develops advanced solutions for chronic disease and wound care. With 34 years of experience in medical supplies, Dimora is dedicated to making home care easy, safe, and less stressful for families.

